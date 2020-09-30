Washington Football Daily 9/30: Ron Rivera Believes Montez Sweat Will Be 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

QUICK HITS

-- Settle prepares for expanded role: Washington's defensive coaches praised third-year pro Tim Settle throughout training camp, but until now, he's been limited to a reserve role. That will change with Ioannidis on Injured Reserve.

"We think he's a good player; he just happens to be stuck behind three really talented guys. Obviously with Matt going down, he's going to get a chance to play a little bit more. It's up to him to take advantage of it. But I like the way he's working. I've liked the way he's worked at it the whole way long. I'm excited for him to get this opportunity to get out there and play more."

-- Haskins knows he must be better: After taking care of the ball for most of his young career, Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw three interceptions that led to 21 points, which was all the Browns needed in an eventual 34-20 victory. Haskins has a 24-hour rule when it comes to pouring over the previous game, so he has moved onto Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. He's looking forward to growing from his past mistakes.

"I just want to be better at everything. I'm still young. I can't just sit here and act like I arrived or I made it. I mean, I made it, but there's a long way to go. I want to be a Hall of Fame quarterback one day. By God, that's not going to be easy. I want it to be hard, hard as hell, just so I can show that I can do it and prove to myself and to my teammates that they believe and trust in me."

-- McLaurin "going to be great": Those were the words of veteran Dontrelle Inman when asked about the second-year wideout Wednesday. Inman highlighted Terry McLaurin's curiosity and his willingness to learn, which are two traits that Inman said typically allow young players to play a lot longer than their counterparts.