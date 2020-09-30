News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Daily 9/30: Ron Rivera Believes Montez Sweat Will Be 'A Force To Be Reckoned With'

Sep 30, 2020 at 07:43 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in action during NFL football game on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera.

Stay up to date with "Washington Football Daily," which comes out every weekday evening.

THE LATEST

As Baker Mayfield rolled out in the third quarter of Sunday's game, he seemed to take his time scanning the field and was gearing up to throw. It was almost as if he underestimated the speed of defensive end Montez Sweat, who exploded off the right edge unblocked and was quickly closing the gap.

As Mayfield cocked his arm back, Sweat threw his hands around Mayfield's waist and started pulling him to the ground. Desperate, Mayfield attempted an underhand pass towards the sideline, but he was called for intentional grounding because the ball did not make it back to the line of scrimmage. In the end, the only thing Mayfield prevented was a sack for Sweat in the box score.

Forcing that penalty was one of several plays Sweat made during what was perhaps his best career performance. As a pass-rusher, he hit Mayfield four times and brought him down on the next drive. In the run game, he tied his career high with two tackles for loss.

With injuries to the Washington Football Team's defensive line, Sweat stepped up in a big way.

"Montez showed that he is going to be a force to be reckoned with," head coach Ron Rivera said after the game.

Related Links

A 2019 first-round pick, Sweat flourished once he started developing a rush plan during the second half of last season. Five-and-a-half of his seven sacks came in the final eight games, as did nine of his 13 quarterback hits and both of his forced fumbles.

After a standout training camp, Sweat stuffed the stat sheet in the regular season opener and has continued to thrive starting opposite No. 2 overall pick Chase Young. Through three games, Sweat leads the team in quarterback hits (six) and tackles for loss (four) and is tied for second with 2.0 sacks.

Young left Sunday's game with a groin injury, and it's uncertain when he'll return. Washington is also without defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, who suffered a torn bicep and is out for the season. Sweat's output will be crucial in their absence, especially for a defense that relies on its front to get constant pressure.

"He really played well last week," defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. "I think he's getting an understanding of D-line play, having his hand in the dirt going forward a majority of the time and being disruptive -- I think not just in the passing game, but in the run game as well with some [tackles for loss] and setting an edge for the defense and doing some of the things he's done a nice job of. The arrow's up. He's improving. He's understanding better and better what we're asking him to do and where he can help our defense."

QUICK HITS

-- Settle prepares for expanded role: Washington's defensive coaches praised third-year pro Tim Settle throughout training camp, but until now, he's been limited to a reserve role. That will change with Ioannidis on Injured Reserve.

"We think he's a good player; he just happens to be stuck behind three really talented guys. Obviously with Matt going down, he's going to get a chance to play a little bit more. It's up to him to take advantage of it. But I like the way he's working. I've liked the way he's worked at it the whole way long. I'm excited for him to get this opportunity to get out there and play more."

-- Haskins knows he must be better: After taking care of the ball for most of his young career, Dwayne Haskins Jr. threw three interceptions that led to 21 points, which was all the Browns needed in an eventual 34-20 victory. Haskins has a 24-hour rule when it comes to pouring over the previous game, so he has moved onto Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. He's looking forward to growing from his past mistakes.

"I just want to be better at everything. I'm still young. I can't just sit here and act like I arrived or I made it. I mean, I made it, but there's a long way to go. I want to be a Hall of Fame quarterback one day. By God, that's not going to be easy. I want it to be hard, hard as hell, just so I can show that I can do it and prove to myself and to my teammates that they believe and trust in me."

-- McLaurin "going to be great": Those were the words of veteran Dontrelle Inman when asked about the second-year wideout Wednesday. Inman highlighted Terry McLaurin's curiosity and his willingness to learn, which are two traits that Inman said typically allow young players to play a lot longer than their counterparts.

"He's going to be great. He's young, he has a lot to learn -- as a lot of young receivers do -- but he will be in this league for a long time as long as he continues to get better and better each day."

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Weekly Brief 9/30

-- Washington Football Team Vs. Ravens Preview: The Battle Of The Beltway

-- Here's How Dwayne Haskins Can Take Advantage Of The Ravens' Pass Defense

-- Washington Football Tea Places Matt Ioannidis On Injured Reserve

-- Ron Rivera Will Continue To Put His Trust In Dwayne Haskins

-- NFC East Roundup: Looking At Where Washington Stands After Week 3

-- Wake Up Washington 9/28: Ron Rivera Evaluates Dwayne Haskins' Week 3 Performance

-- Washington-Browns Monday Stats Pack

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Browns, Week 3

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss To The Browns

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Week 3 Game Against The Browns

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Football Team Suffers 34-20 Loss In Cleveland

-- Washington Announces Fan Cutout Program For FedExField

-- Isaiah Wright Made The Team As An Undrafted Free Agent. Now He's Preparing For His First-Career Catch

-- Ron Rivera Preaches Patience As Washington's Young Roster Learns How To Win

-- FedExField To Serve As 41st Vote Center For November General Election

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Washington Football Daily 9/29: Jennifer King, Callie Brownson And Sarah Thomas Make NFL History

Sunday's game between the Washington Football Team and the Cleveland Browns marked the first time in league history that three women were on an NFL field in an official capacity.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/28: Ron Rivera Has Been 'Very Pleased' With The Rookie Class So Far

The team's first-year players have made their presence felt three games into the 2020 campaign.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/25: Terry McLaurin Sees A Fun Challenge In Facing A Defense's Best Cornerback

McLaurin has already lined up against Darius Slay and Patrick Peterson. His next challenge could be Denzel Ward.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/24: Cleveland Has A Dominant Rushing Attack. Ron Rivera Believes Washington's Can Develop Into One.

The duo of Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic combined to rush for 108 yards in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/23: Matt Ioannidis Has Been Learning 'A Whole Different Play Style.' It's Challenging, But It's Paying Off.

Ioannidis already has 1.5 sacks on five pressures in Jack Del Rio's 4-3 defense.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/22: Terry McLaurin Among Best Pass-Catchers In Franchise History Through 16 Games

McLaurin ranks second in receiving yards (1,105), tied for second in touchdowns (eight) and third in catches (70).
news

Washington Football Daily 9/21: Ron Rivera Wants To See Dwayne Haskins Start Games Faster

Haskins has put together strong second halves against the Cardinals and Eagles. Rivera wants to find ways for him to get off to better starts.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/18: Expect The Offense To Use A Lot Of Motion This Season

In Week 1 against the Eagles, Washington used motion at the snap 26.9% of the time, which was the third-highest rate in the NFL. 
news

Washington Football Daily 9/17: Dontrelle Inman Brings Knowledge And Information To Washington's Wide Receiver Group

Inman is the oldest receiver on Washington's roster. Aside from his skills on the field, he adds veteran experience to the position's young core of players.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/16: Explaining Antonio Gibson's Usage Against The Eagles

Gibson totaled 44 yards on 11 touches but played just 18 snaps in the season opener. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner explained why in his weekly videoconference.
news

Washington Football Daily 9/15: Ron Rivera Knew His Players Had Been Through A Lot. That's What Made Seeing Them Smile After A Win So Gratifying.

With Sunday's result, Washington showed it could compete with the NFC East's best.

Advertising