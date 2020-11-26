Wake Up Washington 11/26: Happy Thanksgiving

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews Washington's Week 12 matchup.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on how Rivera's cancer experience inspires him to be an advocate for affordable health care.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen ranks all of Washington's Thanksgiving games against the Cowboys.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen also gives his opinion on Antonio Gibson's and Chase Young's performances.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about how Washington competing for the division title plays into the larger rebuild.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier breaks down the somehow competitive NFC East race.
-- ESPN's John Keim goes back to Thanksgiving Day 2012.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Alex Smith's calming influence gives Washington hope in NFC East.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how Washington has fared on Thanksgiving.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux dives into the history of the Washington-Dallas rivalry on Thanksgiving Day.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Terry McLaurin's experience playing with Alex Smith.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also provides some context on the NFC East race for the division title.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes on defensive tackle Tim Settle leaving his mark. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge explains how Washington is preparing for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips goes into detail on Alex Smith's rehab to make a comeback.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: