Wake Up Washington 11/26: Happy Thanksgiving

Nov 26, 2020 at 08:34 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Alex Smith hands off the ball to Antonio Gibson during practice on Nov. 24, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews Washington's Week 12 matchup.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on how Rivera's cancer experience inspires him to be an advocate for affordable health care.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen ranks all of Washington's Thanksgiving games against the Cowboys.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen also gives his opinion on Antonio Gibson's and Chase Young's performances.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about how Washington competing for the division title plays into the larger rebuild.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier breaks down the somehow competitive NFC East race.

-- ESPN's John Keim goes back to Thanksgiving Day 2012.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Alex Smith's calming influence gives Washington hope in NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how Washington has fared on Thanksgiving.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux dives into the history of the Washington-Dallas rivalry on Thanksgiving Day.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Terry McLaurin's experience playing with Alex Smith.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also provides some context on the NFC East race for the division title.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standing writes on defensive tackle Tim Settle leaving his mark. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge explains how Washington is preparing for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips goes into detail on Alex Smith's rehab to make a comeback.

