Wake Up Washington 12/26: Post-Christmas Panthers Preview

Dec 26, 2020 at 09:22 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Head coach Ron Rivera walks around during Washington Football Team practice on Dec. 25, 2020. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews Washington-Carolina.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also takes readers inside a week of recovery with Morgan Moses.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala provides health updates for some of Washington's biggest offensive playmakers.

-- ESPN's David Newton writes that Ron Rivera is excited to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives one number to know for Washington's meeting with Carolina.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay builds his Washington Football Team Christmas list.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey also writes that Rivera has zero interest in making Carolina game about him.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his thoughts about Dwayne Haskins Jr. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker goes inside the Week 16 matchup between Washington and Carolina. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Joseph Person break down the case for the Defensive Rookie of the Year between Chase Young and Jeremy Chinn. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Coach Rivera's sayings providing a template for Washington's surprising season.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Sunday not being Ron Rivera's first high-stakes game at FedExField. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Monitoring The Health Of Alex Smith And Antonio Gibson For Week 16

-- Washington Vs. Panthers Preview: Playoffs On The Line

-- WFT Daily: All The Ways Washington Can Win The NFC East

-- Week 16 Power Rankings: Where Washington Stands Entering Panthers Game

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Panthers, Week 16

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Clinches NFC East With Week 16 Win

-- WFT Daily: Dwayne Haskins Apologizes For Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

-- WFT Daily: Khaleke Hudson Sees More Opportunities As A Blessing

-- Washington-Panthers Kickoff Moved to 4:05 p.m. ET

-- Washington Aims To Finish Season Strong By Fixing Slow Starts

-- Brandon Scherff, Chase Young Named To 2021 Pro Bowl

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Moves One Step Closer To Division Title

-- Evaluating Dwayne Haskins' Performance Against the Seahawks

-- Washington Signs LB Mychal Kendricks Off Seahawks' Practice Squad, Places LB Shaun Dion Hamilton On Injured Reserve

