Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Panthers, Week 16

"My thoughts are that we need to win the football game. We've got to go out there and we've got to want to play to our abilities. We've got to want to play our best and we've got to want to win the game. It is, it's the most important game we're about to play because this one takes another step. We have to go out and do those things. To me, the emotions of the game is, yeah, I was there for nine seasons but this late in the season is different. If this had been our opener, believe me it would have been a highly emotional game. But it's not...The emotion of this game for me is this organization. This organization right now is more important than my personal situation. I mean that because we have 53 guys downstairs and a group of coaches that we want to get into the playoffs, they want to get into the playoffs, and we want to do it for them and for us. We have to focus in on the game."

"Honestly, I'd be excited. I really would because we got into the playoffs. That's really the best thing more so than anything else is that we got into the playoffs. That's really it more so than anything else. That's what the goal has been. I'll be honest with you, that's what the goal has been since about Week 5. The first four were about seeing what we were as a football team, kind of feeling it out. But then looking at it -- kind of like the second question -- Week 5 was really where I thought, 'Hey, you know what, we have a shot for the playoffs because of the way the division is. Nobody has started out 3-1 or 4-0.' I just thought, 'Wow. There's a chance.' That's kind of what we're working toward. That's kind of where I would love to have the focus stay. This is about the organization winning and getting into the playoffs, not Ron Rivera winning and getting revenge. That's the last thing I want this to be. In all honesty, I do owe that franchise a lot. It was my first opportunity as a head coach. We got to where we got. We were in the Super Bowl. To me, this is not about that. This is about this organization growing and developing."