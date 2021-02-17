Wake Up Washington 2/17: Evaluating The Offensive Position Groups

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington has hired Chris Polian as its director of pro personnel.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a 1933 NFL jersey that will now sell for thousands.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington bringing in another executive with general manager experience.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides three bold predictions for the 2021 offseason.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Taylor Heinicke recounting the day he threw for a staggering 730 yards in a college game.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at where Pro Football Focus expects Washington to spend big in free agency.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also analyzes Washington's quarterback situation.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his opinion on some free agent targets in this year's wide receiver class.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also recaps Stephen A. Smith's thoughts on the quarterback situation.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at 3 wide receivers that could upgrade the offense.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig collaborates with Arif Hasan to take a look at the latest mock draft buzz surrounding the NFL. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also delves into the factors surrounding Washington trying to find another playmaking wide receiver. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers Washington-related questions in her latest mailbag. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras digs into what he views as Washington's free agent needs.
