News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/17: Evaluating The Offensive Position Groups

Feb 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-021721

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington has hired Chris Polian as its director of pro personnel.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about a 1933 NFL jersey that will now sell for thousands.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington bringing in another executive with general manager experience.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides three bold predictions for the 2021 offseason.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Taylor Heinicke recounting the day he threw for a staggering 730 yards in a college game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at where Pro Football Focus expects Washington to spend big in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also analyzes Washington's quarterback situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives his opinion on some free agent targets in this year's wide receiver class.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also recaps Stephen A. Smith's thoughts on the quarterback situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at 3 wide receivers that could upgrade the offense.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig collaborates with Arif Hasan to take a look at the latest mock draft buzz surrounding the NFL. (Subscription)

Related Links

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig also delves into the factors surrounding Washington trying to find another playmaking wide receiver. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker answers Washington-related questions in her latest mailbag. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras digs into what he views as Washington's free agent needs.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Offensive Line

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Mel Kiper Jr. Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Washington Names Chris Polian Director of Pro Personnel

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Doug Williams Becomes The First African American Quarterback To Play In And Win A Super Bowl

-- Taylor Heinicke Wants To Mix Mobility With Durability In His Next Opportunity

-- Washington Re-Signs QB Taylor Heinicke

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Wide Receiver

-- Where Washington Stands In The 'Way-Too-Early' 2021 NFL Power Rankings

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Running Back

-- How Drewr Terrell Plans On Developing Washington's Wide Receiver Corps

-- Alex Smith's NFL Colleagues Admire His Historic Comeback

-- What It Was Like Going Up Against Defensive Rookie Of The Year Chase Young

-- 'What If We Had Both?': Inside The Hiring Process Of Martin Mayhew And Marty Hurney

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History

-- Santana Moss Shares His Thoughts On Washington's Pass-Catchers

-- Washington Football Team Celebrates Black History Month

PHOTOS: Washington's Top 2020 Offensive Plays

The Washington Football Team's top offensive plays from the 2020 season.

twitter-carousel
1 / 31
vravens-10042020-51
2 / 31
20131231-GC1_0262-2
3 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
20210109-IMG_1306
4 / 31
20201122-EMF_3152
5 / 31
20201108-GMC_1432
6 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
_GC49137
7 / 31
20201122-EMF_3356
8 / 31
_GC49110
9 / 31
20140104-EMF_1934
10 / 31
20140103-EMF_1380
11 / 31
20140104-EMF_1518
12 / 31
20210103-A51I0607
13 / 31
20201108-GMC_1609
14 / 31
Garrett Campbell/WASHINGTON REDSKINS
20210103-A51I8899
15 / 31
20210103-A51I8982
16 / 31
20210103-A51I8935
17 / 31
20210109-IMG_2083
18 / 31
GC1_0613
19 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
vrams-10112020-39
20 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
GC3_7526
21 / 31
20210109-IMG_2448
22 / 31
vrams-10112020-52
23 / 31
Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team/Emilee Fails - Washington Football Team
Image from iOS (3)
24 / 31
PSX_20201025_141901
25 / 31
20210103-A51I9862
26 / 31
GC3_1159
27 / 31
GC3_3618
28 / 31
IMG_4228
29 / 31
20210109-IMG_2361
30 / 31
20210109-IMG_2607
31 / 31

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 2/16: Chris Polian Comes To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/12: Brian Westbrook Says Gibson Has 'Everything' He'd Want In A Feature Back

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/11: Taylor Heinicke Reflects On An Unforgettable Past Few Months

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/10: Taylor Heinicke Is Back In D.C.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/9: Preparing For The 2021 Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/8: Alex Smith Is An Inspiration To All 

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/5: Drew Terrell, Jim Hostler Take On New Roles

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/4: Recapping Washington's Introductory Press Conference With Mayhew, Hurney and Rivera

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/3: How To Watch The Introductory Press Conferences Of Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/2: Andy Reid Praises Alex Smith

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 2/1: A Pro Bowl Unlike Any Other

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

Advertising