Wake Up Washington 9/23: Moving On To The Cleveland Browns

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier empties his notebook from Washington's Week 2 game in Arizona.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera wondering if Washington's coaches are asking players to do too much.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen goes through the highlights from Washington's game against the Cardinals.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington's rebuild and the growing pains that'll go with it.
-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Washington putting top offensive lineman Brandon Scherff on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Washington's coaches noticed something about the defense in Week 2.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at what it means that Brandon Scherff got placed on Injured Reserve for the third straight season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes that Joe Theismann supports Ron Rivera's decision not to use his timeouts in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Dwayne Haskins' Week 2 performance in Arizona. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how Terry McLaurin shined during Washington's Week 2 game against the Cardinals. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Ron Rivera is managing his cancer treatment. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's new and improved practice fields. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro gives his opinion on what a loss to the Cardinals means to Ron Rivera. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Washington Football Daily 9/22: Terry McLaurin Among Best Pass-Catchers In Franchise History Through 16 Games
-- Washington Football Team Places G Brandon Scherff On Injured Reserve, Elevates WR Cam Sims From Practice Squad