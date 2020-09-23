News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/23: Moving On To The Cleveland Browns

Sep 23, 2020 at 09:49 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier empties his notebook from Washington's Week 2 game in Arizona.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about Ron Rivera wondering if Washington's coaches are asking players to do too much.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen goes through the highlights from Washington's game against the Cardinals.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Washington's rebuild and the growing pains that'll go with it.

-- ESPN's John Keim also writes about Washington putting top offensive lineman Brandon Scherff on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes that Washington's coaches noticed something about the defense in Week 2.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at what it means that Brandon Scherff got placed on Injured Reserve for the third straight season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Quinton Mayo writes that Joe Theismann supports Ron Rivera's decision not to use his timeouts in the fourth quarter against the Cardinals.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down Dwayne Haskins' Week 2 performance in Arizona. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how Terry McLaurin shined during Washington's Week 2 game against the Cardinals. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about how Ron Rivera is managing his cancer treatment. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington's new and improved practice fields. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro gives his opinion on what a loss to the Cardinals means to Ron Rivera. (Subscription)

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Weekly Brief 9/22

-- Washington Football Daily 9/22: Terry McLaurin Among Best Pass-Catchers In Franchise History Through 16 Games

-- Ron Rivera Preaches Patience As Washington's Young Roster Learns How To Win

-- Washington Football Team Places G Brandon Scherff On Injured Reserve, Elevates WR Cam Sims From Practice Squad

-- Washington Football Daily 9/21: Ron Rivera Wants To See Dwayne Haskins Start Games Faster

-- 'A Great Learning Experience': How Washington Can Grow From Its Early Mistakes Against Arizona

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Cardinals, Week 2

-- Washington-Cardinals Monday Stats Pack

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's Loss Against the Cardinals

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Game Against the Arizona Cardinals

-- Washington Football Daily 9/18: Expect The Offense To Use A Lot Of Motion This Season

