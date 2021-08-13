News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: A Final Look At The Preseason Opener

Aug 13, 2021 at 09:35 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Ryan Fitzpatrick hands off the ball to Antonio Gibson in the first quarter of Washington's preseason game against the Patriots. (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about what she saw from Taylor Heinicke and Jaret Patterson during Washington's preseason game.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives six takeaways from Washington's preseason opener against the Patriots.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Sam Cosmi's humble beginnings preparing him for the NFL.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich writes about Chase Young's massive play against Cam Newton.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his stock report for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his thoughts on what Washington gained from its preseason game.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips gives his observations on what he saw during Washington's preseason game.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about the positives and room for improvement during Washington's preseason game against the Patriots. (subscription)

