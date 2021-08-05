News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: And The Insights From Training Camp

Aug 05, 2021 at 09:01 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW080521

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Emely Hernandez give their notes on Washington's Wednesday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Logan Thomas is nowhere near his ceiling.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Steven Sims is trying to change his perception in Year 3.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick's beard standing out in training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his observations from camp so far.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips talks to Dustin Hopkins how the "skinny field goals" have helped him over the years.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Kam Curl playing everywhere on Washington's defense. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: 1 Thing Ryan Fitzpatrick Loves About His New Team

-- Steven Sims Is Looking To Make His Case

-- Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

-- WFT Daily: Communication Is A Game Of Telephone To Charles Leno

-- Meet The FANs: Lawrence Suggs' Vision For A Family-Friendly FedExField

-- Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

-- WFT Daily: Working Towards A Common Goal At WR

-- The Next Step For Antonio Gibson

-- Training Camp Notebook: Consistency From The Quarterbacks

-- WFT Daily: The Hometown Kids Are Staying Home

-- McLaurin: Fitzpatrick Is "Empowering" Washington's WRs

-- Training Camp Notebook: A Strong Connection Between Receivers, Quarterbacks

-- Washington Secures Logan Thomas On 3-Year Extension

-- Washington Signs Jon Allen To 4-Year Extensionp

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: The Return Of Landon Collins

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Antonio Gandy-Golden Has Eyes On The Future

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Setting The Bar On Defense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Recapping Day 1 Of Practice

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Moves And More Moves

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: One Last Training Camp Preview

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: It's Training Camp Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, July 26, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Who Stands Out At Camp in 2021?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Get Ready For 'Friday Night Football'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 22, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At The Running Backs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All Smiles For Ryan Fitzpatrick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising