Wake Up Washington: And The Insights From Training Camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Emely Hernandez give their notes on Washington's Wednesday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Logan Thomas is nowhere near his ceiling.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Steven Sims is trying to change his perception in Year 3.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick's beard standing out in training camp.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also gives his observations from camp so far.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips talks to Dustin Hopkins how the "skinny field goals" have helped him over the years.