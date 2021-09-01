News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: Some Thoughts On The 53-Man Roster

Sep 01, 2021 at 09:56 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

16X9_53ManRoster

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington releasing its initial 53-man roster.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Sammis Reyes and Jaret Patterson making Washington's 53-man roster.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Washington sticking with Ryan Fitzpatrick as its starting quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives one thought on Washington's 53-man roster.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Ron Rivera liking what he has at quarterback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at how the return game affected Washington's 53-man roster.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on three of Washington's players making ESPN's Top 100 players.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his assessment of Washington's 53-man roster. (subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- A Closer Look At The Washington Football Team's 2021 Roster

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick Named Washington's Starting Quarterback

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's Preseason Finale

-- WFT Daily: Emphasizing Process Over Results

-- Practice Notes: A Team Full Of Teachers

-- #PickSix: Jaret Patterson And Pass Protection

-- WFT Daily: Dan Marino Believes In 'Fitzmagic'

-- Practice Notes: Some Insight On The Defense

-- Washington Selects 8 Winners For 'Flavors Of The DMV Showcase'

-- WFT Daily: Logan Thomas Has High Praise For John Bates

-- Practice Notes: A Disruptive Interior

-- WFT Daily: Antonio Gandy-Golden Hitting His Stride At The Right Time

-- Practice Notes: It's Dress Rehearsal Week

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

Related Links

PHOTOS: Your 2021 53-Man Roster

The Washington Football Team has finalized its 53-man roster for the 2021 season. Take a look at who made the cut. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
1 / 53

No. 2 WR Dyami Brown

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 3 K Dustin Hopkins
2 / 53

No. 3 K Dustin Hopkins

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 4 QB Taylor Heinicke
3 / 53

No. 4 QB Taylor Heinicke

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 5 P Tress Way
4 / 53

No. 5 P Tress Way

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
No. 8 QB Kyle Allen
5 / 53

No. 8 QB Kyle Allen

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
6 / 53

No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 14 QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
7 / 53

No. 14 QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Scott Cunningham/Washington Football Team
No. 16 WR DeAndre Carter
8 / 53

No. 16 WR DeAndre Carter

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 17 WR Terry McLaurin
9 / 53

No. 17 WR Terry McLaurin

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 19 WR Adam Humphries
10 / 53

No. 19 WR Adam Humphries

Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 22 S Deshazor Everett
11 / 53

No. 22 S Deshazor Everett

No. 23 CB William Jackson III
12 / 53

No. 23 CB William Jackson III

No. 24 RB Antonio Gibson
13 / 53

No. 24 RB Antonio Gibson

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste
14 / 53

No. 25 CB Benjamin St-Juste

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
No. 26 S Landon Collins
15 / 53

No. 26 S Landon Collins

Emilee Fails
No. 29 CB Kendall Fuller
16 / 53

No. 29 CB Kendall Fuller

Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
No. 30 CB Troy Apke
17 / 53

No. 30 CB Troy Apke

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 34 CB Darryl Roberts
18 / 53

No. 34 CB Darryl Roberts

Emilee Fails
No. 31 S Kamren Curl
19 / 53

No. 31 S Kamren Curl

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 35 CB Torry McTyer
20 / 53

No. 35 CB Torry McTyer

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 35 RB Jaret Patterson
21 / 53

No. 35 RB Jaret Patterson

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 38 S Bobby McCain
22 / 53

No. 38 S Bobby McCain

Emilee Fails
No. 41 RB J.D. McKissic
23 / 53

No. 41 RB J.D. McKissic

Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team
No. 47 Khaleke Hudson
24 / 53

No. 47 Khaleke Hudson

No. 48 S Darrick Forrest
25 / 53

No. 48 S Darrick Forrest

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 52 LB Jamin Davis
26 / 53

No. 52 LB Jamin Davis

Emilee Fails
No. 53 LB Jon Bostic
27 / 53

No. 53 LB Jon Bostic

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
No. 54 LS Camaron Cheeseman
28 / 53

No. 54 LS Camaron Cheeseman

Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
29 / 53

No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb

Emilee Fails
No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
30 / 53

No. 58 DE Shaka Toney

No. 69 C Tyler Larsen
31 / 53

No. 69 C Tyler Larsen

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
No. 71 G Wes Schweitzer
32 / 53

No. 71 G Wes Schweitzer

Emilee Fails
No. 72 Charles Leno Jr.
33 / 53

No. 72 Charles Leno Jr.

Emilee Fails
No. 73 C Chase Roullier
34 / 53

No. 73 C Chase Roullier

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 75 G Brandon Scherff
35 / 53

No. 75 G Brandon Scherff

No. 76 T Sam Cosmi
36 / 53

No. 76 T Sam Cosmi

Scott Cunningham/Washington Football Team
No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
37 / 53

No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles

No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas
38 / 53

No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 79 G Ereck Flowers Sr.
39 / 53

No. 79 G Ereck Flowers Sr.

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes
40 / 53

No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 82 TE Logan Thomas
41 / 53

No. 82 TE Logan Thomas

Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails
No. 83 TE Ricky Seals-Jones
42 / 53

No. 83 TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team/Washington Football Team
No. 84 WR Dax Milne
43 / 53

No. 84 WR Dax Milne

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 87 TE John Bates
44 / 53

No. 87 TE John Bates

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 89 WR Cam Sims
45 / 53

No. 89 WR Cam Sims

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 90 DE Montez Sweat
46 / 53

No. 90 DE Montez Sweat

No. 93 DT Jonathan Allen
47 / 53

No. 93 DT Jonathan Allen

No. 94 DT Daron Payne
48 / 53

No. 94 DT Daron Payne

No. 95 DE Casey Toohill
49 / 53

No. 95 DE Casey Toohill

No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams
50 / 53

No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
No. 97 DT Tim Settle
51 / 53

No. 97 DT Tim Settle

Dennis Kennedy/NFL
No. 98 DT Matt Ioannidis
52 / 53

No. 98 DT Matt Ioannidis

No. 99 DE Chase Young
53 / 53

No. 99 DE Chase Young

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
