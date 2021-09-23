Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Is Off To A Special Start

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Ron Rivera views the Buffalo Bills as a model for success.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Ron Rivera not being overly concerned with Washington's defensive mistakes.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Jonathan Allen viewing his contract as a critical part of his recent success.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Scott Turner's advice to Taylor Heinicke ahead of his hot start.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Chase Roullier seeing "all the potential in the world" in Josh Allen at Wyoming.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes writes that Terry McLaurin's stats show that he is off to a special start.