Wake Up Washington: The Era Of Bud Lighticke

Sep 24, 2021 at 10:26 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW092421
Taylor Heinicke gives a play to his teammates in the huddle. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen writes about Taylor Heinicke signing a deal with Bud Light.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at Chase Young and Montez Sweat learning "the cost of doing business" as pass-rushers in the NFL.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Chase Young's thoughts on Washington's defense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Ron Rivera's philosophy regarding when to release high-profile players.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Washington's defense needing to be disciplined against Buffalo.

-- The Associated Press reports on Washington looking to win in Buffalo for the first time since 1987.

-- The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Sean McDermott, Ron Rivera and Leslie Frazier reuniting on Sunday.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Benjamin St-Juste Focused On Building His Skillset

-- #PickSix: On The Road To Buffalo

-- After Years Of Doubt and Dismissal, Taylor Heinicke Seizes His Spotlight Moment

-- WFT Daily: Adam Humphries Brings Veteran Experience To Critical Moments

-- Washington Vs. Bills Preview: The First Road Test

-- WFT Daily: Terry McLaurin Prepares For Round 2 With Tre'Davious White

-- 5 Locally Black-Owned Businesses Selected To Receive COVID Relief Grant

-- Cam Sims Looks Back On How His Louisiana Roots Shaped Him

-- Jon Allen Has The Right Attitude About His Recent Success

-- WFT Daily: Sammis Reyes ‘Opening Up Doors’ As First Chilean-Born Player In NFL History

-- WFT Daily: Washington Focused On Fixing 'Correctable' Errors

-- WFT Daily: Taylor Heinicke's Teammates Are Ready To Rally Around Him

-- Ron Rivera Sees Maturity, Patience In Taylor Heinicke's Improved Skillset

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

