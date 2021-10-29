Wake Up Washington: The story behind DeAndre Carter's motivation

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Nolan Laufenberg's career after football.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier looks at Chase Roullier's impact on Washington's offensive line.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the similarities between Washington's 2020 and 2021 season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the improvements of Jamin Davis.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Chase Young's take on Halloween candy.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Taylor Heinicke playing like himself is when he's at his best.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about DeAndre Carter being motivated by his late brother.