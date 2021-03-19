News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 3/19: First Look At Washington's Free Agent Class

Mar 19, 2021 at 09:19 AM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

Wake up 2

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 19, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Washington's quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is eager for his latest chance.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about how Washington's winning free agency.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Les Carpenter teamed up to write about what wide receiver Curtis Samuel will bring to Washington.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says he's playing his best football.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Fitzpatrick's thoughts on joining a new team.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Fitzpatrick has never had a chance like this.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux dives into the reason why Fitzpatrick decided to sign with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli reports that Washington has received name suggestions from around the world.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her thoughts on remaining free agents options. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig, Rhiannon Walker and Zac Boyer teamed up to provide Washington free agency and draft updates. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about what the signing of Curtis Samuel means for Washington's offense. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes that Washington no longer has a need for speed following its reported signing of wide receiver Curtis Samuel. (Subscription)

-- Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about how Fitzpatrick is excited for Washington.

