5 Takeaways: Redskins Fall To Cleveland Browns In Preseason Opener

The Washington Redskins began their 2019 campaign with a 30-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in both team's preseason opener Thursday night. In spots, the team showed promise. At times, it looked overmatched. Below are the key takeaways from the defeat:

1. Jimmy Moreland shines in debut

The rookie cornerback did not disappoint in his burgundy and gold debut, recording a team-high six tackles (five solo), three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Moreland quickly strengthened his case to make the final 53-man roster with a defensive sequence on the goal line during the first quarter of Thursday's matchup. On a 2nd-and-goal play from the 1-yard line, Moreland boxed out the opposing receiver to break up a fade route. Two plays later Moreland was tested to the inside on a slant that he quickly denied with a pass breakup.

The final play of the series was Moreland's most impressive. On a dive play to the right, Moreland burst around the edge, broke down and then planted his facemask on the football to force a fumble that linebacker Cassanova McKinzy recovered.