Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Buccaneers, Wild Card Round

"I'm just really one of those that believes God doesn't give you more than He believes you can handle. I really think that's part of it. I also think the reason that I'm here is to win the Super Bowl. That's the way I look at things. I'm positive, I try to make sure I'm headed in the right direction and doing the right things. This feels good to me. I appreciate where I am. We've got a good staff, we've got good support, and we've got a good group of young players that we've got to build with and add onto."

"He's the leader of this offense. You look at how the guys look to him, and there's just a sense of confidence when he's on the field. Again, you talk to his decision making—you look at the way he executed that first drive as well as the two-minute drill at the end of the half, which were our two touchdowns. Has he been limited? Yeah, absolutely. But he's doing everything he can to be out there. That brings something to our team. The games he's started this year, obviously, we're 5-1. It's a team effort. Obviously, our defense is playing great and other guys have stepped up. The team feeds on that, the whole team. Seeing him out there and what he's fighting through gives us a little bit of edge and gives confidence that, hey, no matter what happens we're going to be able to push through this and find a way to win whether it's ugly or pretty or whatever. They all count the same."