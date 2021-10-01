Top 10 Quotes: Looking Ahead To A 'Very Competitive' Game In Atlanta

Scott Turner on what he needs to do to get bigger plays:

"I don't think you can think, hey, we're going to try to force bigger plays. Because that's when some of the things that we talked about from last week happened. In the games we played, sometimes the style of team that you're playing will lead to some of that. I was talking about the Giants, they're a team that kind of keeps everything in front of them. Buffalo, we felt like we were going to have a chance to get some big plays. Obviously, we got the big play on the screen but as the game went on, they were playing with a pretty big lead. They're not going to give you an explosive play, and those types of things. But you know, we got to throw it down the field. Obviously, we got to protect up front and we just got to keep taking shots at it because that's how it's going to happen. And then with the quarterback, he just has to understand, we take those looks. If they're not there, just get the ball to the check down and we can get at it again."