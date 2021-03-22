Wake Up Washington 3/22: Analysts Praise Washington's Free Agency Haul

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 22, 2021.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that William Jackson III vows to bring swagger to Washington's defense.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about how Washington's winning free agency.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Curtis Samuel fulfills Washington's need for speed.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at why William Jackson chose to sign with Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera getting an improved weapon in Curtis Samuel.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux dives into the reason why Fitzpatrick decided to sign with Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Wormeli reports that Washington has received name suggestions from around the world.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gauges what Washington's strengths and need are after the first wave of free agency. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig, Rhiannon Walker and Zac Boyer believe the second wave of Washington's free agency could bring more starters. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about what the signing of Curtis Samuel means for Washington's offense. (Subscription)
-- Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes that Washington is graded as "winners" in free agency.
