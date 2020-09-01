News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField

Sep 01, 2020 at 10:02 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

wake-up-washington-090120

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 34

The Washington Football team held training camp at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Aug. 31, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at Dwayne Haskins' growth throughout training camp.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier recaps Monday's practice at FedExField.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on Alex Smith participating in 11-on-11 drills.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Chase Young's first time playing at FedExField.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that returning to FedExField wasn't quite normal, but it was close.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker describes Chase Young's gameday mindset. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes that rookie Keith Ismael offers athletic upside to Washington's interior O-Line. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how an overlooked Kevin Pierre-Louis can earn a starting LB job in Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras provides five standouts from Washington's competitive practice on Sunday.

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington practicing at FedExField. (Subscription)

