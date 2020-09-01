Wake Up Washington 9/1: Coaches And Players Discuss What It Was Like Practicing At FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
The Washington Football team held training camp at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Aug. 31, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala looks at Dwayne Haskins' growth throughout training camp.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier recaps Monday's practice at FedExField.
-- ESPN's John Keim provides an update on Alex Smith participating in 11-on-11 drills.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Chase Young's first time playing at FedExField.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that returning to FedExField wasn't quite normal, but it was close.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker describes Chase Young's gameday mindset. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes that rookie Keith Ismael offers athletic upside to Washington's interior O-Line. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at how an overlooked Kevin Pierre-Louis can earn a starting LB job in Washington. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras provides five standouts from Washington's competitive practice on Sunday.
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips writes about Washington practicing at FedExField. (Subscription)
