Training Camp Daily 8/28: Ron Rivera Sees His Players Taking On More Responsibility 

QUICK HITS

-- Logan Thomas has seen continual improvement for Dwayne Haskins Jr.: Thomas, who signed with Washington this offseason, has emerged as one of Haskins' favorite targets during training camp. Haskins especially likes to look towards Thomas in the red zone, as the two have connected for four touchdowns over the past five practices. The biggest thing Thomas has seen from Haskins is continuous improvement, and he'll do whatever it takes to make the second-year signal caller's job easier.

"I just want to be somebody [Dwayne's] confident in to make a play. I think that's the reason we have such a connection because if he throws it to me, nothing bad is going to happen. It's either going to be a catch or an incompletion. I think that's the way you've got to look at it. In the red zone, hopefully my size will help make a play down there. If not, then somebody else makes one. That's just who we are on this team. If not me, then it's somebody else."

-- Rivera likes what Washington has at running back: Rivera said Friday that he believes all five running backs can contribute in 2020. Adrian Peterson is the tone-setter, Rivera said, while Peyton Barber is a physical runner and J.D. McKissic is a versatile option out of the backfield. There's also third-round rookie Antonio Gibson, who Rivera called an "exciting, young, dynamic player."

"And don't fall asleep on Bryce [Love]," Rivera continued. "Bryce had a couple nice things today happen. He had a nice run to the corner and just had an angle on everybody and beat them to the end zone. It's a good group, it really is. I'm really pleased with these five guys. We'll see how it unfolds, though."

-- "Last year wasn't good enough": According to linebacker Jon Bostic, that's the only motivation Washington's defense needs.