Wake Up Washington 9/18: Rookies Look To Build On NFL Debuts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 17, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
Advertising
--The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Dwayne Haskins' push to prove himself is just getting started.
--The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Geron Christian starting at left tackle and his plan to stay there.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Kyler Murray gives head coach Ron Rivera anxiety.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes Saahdiq Charles and Washington's offensive line.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Fowler writes about defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's thoughts on Chase Young.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about how Chris Cooley was impressed by Chase Young's performance on Sunday.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Antonio Gibson's fashion adjustment for Week 2.
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about Chase Young's potential for the future. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker and Mark Bullock teamed up to write about which player brings the Arizona Cardinals head coach's nightmares. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Washington Football Daily 9/17: Dontrelle Inman Brings Knowledge And Information To Washington's Wide Receiver Group
-- Washington Football Daily 9/15: Ron Rivera Knew His Players Had Been Through A Lot. That's What Made Seeing Them Smile After A Win So Gratifying.
-- Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.