Wake Up Washington 9/18: Rookies Look To Build On NFL Debuts

Sep 18, 2020 at 10:51 AM
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio talks to Chase Young during a practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center on Sept. 17, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

--The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Dwayne Haskins' push to prove himself is just getting started.

--The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Geron Christian starting at left tackle and his plan to stay there.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Kyler Murray gives head coach Ron Rivera anxiety.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes Saahdiq Charles and Washington's offensive line.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Fowler writes about defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's thoughts on Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about how Chris Cooley was impressed by Chase Young's performance on Sunday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Antonio Gibson's fashion adjustment for Week 2.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about Chase Young's potential for the future. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker and Mark Bullock teamed up to write about which player brings the Arizona Cardinals head coach's nightmares. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Salute Honors Joint Base Andrews As The Week Two Base of the Week Presented By Nissan

-- Rewarding Moments in Washington History: Alex Smith's First Game In The Burgundy and Gold

-- Washington Football Daily 9/17: Dontrelle Inman Brings Knowledge And Information To Washington's Wide Receiver Group

-- Washington Football Team Signs Two Players To The Practice Squad

-- Washington's Defensive Line Is Up For The Challenge Of Containing Kyler Murray

-- Washington Football Daily 9/16: Explaining Antonio Gibson's Usage Against The Eagles

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Travels To Arizona For A Week 2 Showdown With The Cardinals

-- Ryan Kerrigan Wins NFC Defensive Player of The Week

-- Pro Football Focus Roundup (Week 1): Chase Young, Fabian Moreau Shine Vs. Eagles

-- Washington Football Daily 9/15: Ron Rivera Knew His Players Had Been Through A Lot. That's What Made Seeing Them Smile After A Win So Gratifying.

-- Washington Owns The NFL's Most Efficient Defense Heading Into Week 2

-- Chase Young Is Expected To Dominate. He Was 'As Advertised' In His NFL Debut

-- FedExField To Serve As 41st Vote Center For November General Election

-- Here's What Ron Rivera Was Thinking Before Washington's Crucial Fourth-Down Conversion

-- Dwayne Haskins Delivered A Spirited Halftime Speech In Ron Rivera's Absence. Then Washington Scored 20 Unanswered Points.

-- 'It Really Is Special To Me': Ryan Kerrigan Passes Dexter Manley As Washington's Official Sack Leader

