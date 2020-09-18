Wake Up Washington 9/18: Rookies Look To Build On NFL Debuts

--The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Dwayne Haskins' push to prove himself is just getting started.

--The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Geron Christian starting at left tackle and his plan to stay there.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about how Kyler Murray gives head coach Ron Rivera anxiety.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay analyzes Saahdiq Charles and Washington's offensive line.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Fowler writes about defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's thoughts on Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes about how Chris Cooley was impressed by Chase Young's performance on Sunday.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Antonio Gibson's fashion adjustment for Week 2.

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock writes about Chase Young's potential for the future. (Subscription)