Washington Football Daily 9/16: Explaining Antonio Gibson's Usage Against The Eagles

Based on the Washington Football Team's first drive Sunday, it seemed as though third-round rookie Antonio Gibson would handle a majority of the rushing load. Washington's first offensive play of the season was a hand-off to Gibson for a two-yard gain. On the next play, Gibson was stuffed for a three-yard loss.

But after those two carries, Gibson was not used as much as many anticipated in Washington's 27-17 win over the Eagles. He touched the ball 11 times for 44 yards but played just 18 snaps compared to 29 for Peyton Barber and 31 for J.D. McKissic. After receiving six carries for 33 yards in the first half, Gibson ran the ball three times for six yards the rest of the game.

"He's a young player; I think that's the biggest thing," offensive coordinator Scott Turner said about Gibson's usage in Week 1. "As a rookie, you don't want to overwork those guys or put them in too much of a situation early. I think that his role will continue to grow. "

Circumstances also dictated who was in the backfield. Turner said the team has confidence in Barber when it gets into the red zone, and Washington ran 19 such plays in the second half. Seven of those were hand-offs to Barber from inside the 10-yard line, and he made the most of them by scoring a pair of touchdowns.

Furthermore, with Washington holding a seven-point advantage late in the fourth quarter, Turner said the plan was to bleed the clock. Barber received two carries before Dustin Hopkins kicked the field goal that put the hosts ahead, 27-17, with 3:29 to play. On the ensuing possession, Barber rushed five more times to help close out the game. That played a role in Barber averaging 1.7 yards per rush on 17 attempts.

Gibson's debut was statistically underwhelming, but one play in particular showed everything the 6-foot-2, 220-pound speedster is capable of. With about seven minutes left before halftime, Gibson took a hand-off up the middle, made two jump cuts to the left and exploded to the outside. If Gibson did not trip over a blocking Terry McLaurin, his 20-yard run would have been even longer. Still, it served as the longest run of the game for either team.