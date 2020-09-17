Washington Football Daily 9/17: Dontrelle Inman Brings Knowledge And Information To Washington's Wide Receiver Group

The 2020 season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its inaugural campaign under head coach Ron Rivera.
Dontrelle Inman's stats were not spectacular in his first game suiting up for the Washington Football Team. Although he was one of three receivers that Washington played in its 27-17 win over the Eagles, he managed to grab just two receptions on five targets, resulting in 21 yards.
A large portion of his contributions to Washington's receiving corps cannot be measured in numbers, though, especially as the veteran of a group that has an average age of 25 years old on the active roster.
"I'm pretty excited about bringing a young man in like that who's got some playing experience," head coach Ron Rivera said Aug. 4 when Washington signed Inman. "It's a young group of wide receivers we have, and anytime we get the opportunity to bring a player in that's had success, we're excited about it."
Inman, who has been a part of four teams since signing with the Chargers as a college free agent in 2014, has 2,303 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. He has averaged at least 10 yards per reception in each of the past six seasons, and he has a career catch rate of 60.1%.
But according to second-yard wide receiver Steven Sims Jr., Inman's most valuable asset is his knowledge and information.
"A lot of things that me and Terry have not seen yet, he's done or he's seen just because he's been in the league for seven more years than us," Sims said. "He brings knowledge to the wide receiver corps. He gives us a lot of vet tips."
One benefit of having a young group of receivers is that they are able to grow together; that has been their philosophy dating back to last season. But Sims said having a seasoned player like Inman, who likes to set up opportunities for them to build their chemistry off the field, has helped that process.
Sims believes Inman has the skillset to help the offense on the field as well. He has great hands, Sims said, and he makes the plays when the ball comes to him.
"He's definitely a great asset to the team."
QUICK HITS
-- Inside Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s mindset after a win: Washington surprised many when it upset the Eagles in Week 1. After facing a 17-0 deficit, the offense bounced back by scoring 27 unanswered points. Dwayne Haskins Jr., who completed 17-of-31 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, has tried not to delve too much into Washington's first win over Philadelphia since 2016. Instead, he has tried to turn all of his attention towards the Arizona Cardinals.
"The biggest thing is trying not to get caught up into last week and what you did and not necessarily worrying about the new week, but not trying to outdo yourself last week and trying to do better and put yourself in a mindset where you're trying to make plays and you're not really helping the team win," Haskins said. "The biggest thing is just getting ready, getting prepared for Arizona knowing that Arizona is a completely different opponent and we have to come in there ready to go because if we don't, we'll lose, as with any team in the NFL."
-- Scott Turner knows Rivera has confidence in him: Offensive coordinator Scott Turner does not believe Washington's fourth-down conversion in the fourth quarter was an aggressive decision. There were equations and percentages that show it was the right call in that situation. But Turner does believe it gave the offense confidence to hear Rivera say they were going for the first down rather than a field goal. Turner knows how Rivera feels about him, but it still felt good to know his head coach trusted him to call the right play.
"I didn't think about it at the time," Turner said, "but afterward I thought, 'You know what, I'm glad that he did and I'm glad we were able to come through.'"
-- Rivera is entirely focused on Week 2: On Wednesday, Rivera took some time to talk with the team about what they accomplished in Week 1. They talked about all the positives from Sunday's game, including Ryan Kerrigan winning his first-ever NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. Then Rivera said, "Now I'm changing the slide. We're going forward to our new opponent." From that point on, Washington has been focused on the Cardinals. That's the only way Rivera knows how to maintain the team's momentum from a 1-0 start.
"Reality comes back very quickly." Rivera said. "That's hopefully what we did. We set it behind us for now and we're going forward."
INJURY REPORT
