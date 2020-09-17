Washington Football Daily 9/17: Dontrelle Inman Brings Knowledge And Information To Washington's Wide Receiver Group

QUICK HITS

-- Inside Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s mindset after a win: Washington surprised many when it upset the Eagles in Week 1. After facing a 17-0 deficit, the offense bounced back by scoring 27 unanswered points. Dwayne Haskins Jr., who completed 17-of-31 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown, has tried not to delve too much into Washington's first win over Philadelphia since 2016. Instead, he has tried to turn all of his attention towards the Arizona Cardinals.

"The biggest thing is trying not to get caught up into last week and what you did and not necessarily worrying about the new week, but not trying to outdo yourself last week and trying to do better and put yourself in a mindset where you're trying to make plays and you're not really helping the team win," Haskins said. "The biggest thing is just getting ready, getting prepared for Arizona knowing that Arizona is a completely different opponent and we have to come in there ready to go because if we don't, we'll lose, as with any team in the NFL."

-- Scott Turner knows Rivera has confidence in him: Offensive coordinator Scott Turner does not believe Washington's fourth-down conversion in the fourth quarter was an aggressive decision. There were equations and percentages that show it was the right call in that situation. But Turner does believe it gave the offense confidence to hear Rivera say they were going for the first down rather than a field goal. Turner knows how Rivera feels about him, but it still felt good to know his head coach trusted him to call the right play.

"I didn't think about it at the time," Turner said, "but afterward I thought, 'You know what, I'm glad that he did and I'm glad we were able to come through.'"

-- Rivera is entirely focused on Week 2: On Wednesday, Rivera took some time to talk with the team about what they accomplished in Week 1. They talked about all the positives from Sunday's game, including Ryan Kerrigan winning his first-ever NFC Defensive Player of the Week award. Then Rivera said, "Now I'm changing the slide. We're going forward to our new opponent." From that point on, Washington has been focused on the Cardinals. That's the only way Rivera knows how to maintain the team's momentum from a 1-0 start.