Wake Up Washington 9/9: Chase Young Carries High Expectations In Week 1

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera missing practice and the Washington Football Team releasing its initial depth chart.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes how Washington's roster stacks up at every position.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explains why Dwayne Haskins' next task is to learn how to not work so hard.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Dwayne Haskins' athleticism during Washington's Week 15 matchup with the Eagles in 2019.
-- ESPN.com's John Keim reports on Ron Rivera missing practice for chemotherapy treatment.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Chase Young will have high expectations in his season debut.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker give her Week 1 preview for Washington's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at different defensive schemes Washington might use against the Eagles. (Subscription)
-- Washington Football Team to Rename Streets at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center After Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs