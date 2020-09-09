News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/9: Chase Young Carries High Expectations In Week 1

Sep 09, 2020 at 10:08 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera missing practice and the Washington Football Team releasing its initial depth chart.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier analyzes how Washington's roster stacks up at every position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey explains why Dwayne Haskins' next task is to learn how to not work so hard.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Dwayne Haskins' athleticism during Washington's Week 15 matchup with the Eagles in 2019.

-- ESPN.com's John Keim reports on Ron Rivera missing practice for chemotherapy treatment.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Chase Young will have high expectations in his season debut.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker give her Week 1 preview for Washington's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock looks at different defensive schemes Washington might use against the Eagles. (Subscription)

