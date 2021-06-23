Wake Up Washington: All Eyes On Benjamin St-Juste

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons writes about Jonathan Allen's expectations for the 2021 season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about John Bates' skills at football and javelin.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio looks at Jeremy Reaves praising rookie Jamin Davis.
-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about ESPN naming Benjamin St-Juste as a surprise standout from Washington's minicamp.
-- 106.7 The Fan's Chris Lingebach writes about Fred Smoot's comments on Taylor Heinicke having a "Kurt Warner" feel to him.
-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto ranks Washington's receivers compared to the rest of the NFL.
-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher highlights Ron Rivera's short explanation for drafting Jamin Davis.
