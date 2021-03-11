Wake Up Washington 3/11: Kyle Allen Back For 2021 Season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington weighing options at quarterback heading into free agency.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Washington using its franchise tag on Brandon Scherff.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala provide Washington fans with a guide to free agency.
-- ESPN's John Keim provides updates on Washington franchise tagging Brandon Scherff.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay and Peter Hailey teamed up to write a free agency preview.
-- NBC Sports Washington Ryan Holmer reports Washington tenders Kyle Allen for 2021 season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on Washington's free agency plan.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her opinion on what Washington needs to prioritize in free agency. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives his take on Washington using its franchise tag on Brandon Scherff. (Subscription)
-- The Washingtons Times Matthew Paras writes about Washington's approach to free agency. (Subscription)
-- The Washingtons Times Matthew Paras reports that the NFL set next year's salary cap at $182.5 million. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Pro Day Watch 1.0: Rashawn Slater Leads First Round Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: The Story Behind London Fletcher Signing With Washington