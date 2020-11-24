Wake Up Washington 11/24: Young Playmakers Continue To Shine

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on Alex Smith getting his first win since his injury.
-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about how Washington competing for the division title plays into the larger rebuild.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier breaks down the somehow competitive NFC East race.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's win over the Bengals.
-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen also dives into the good and the bad against Cincinnati.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Alex Smith's calming influence gives Washington hope in NFC East
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides some context on the NFC East race for the division title.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes how one crazy Alex Smith stat reveals less is more for Washington to win.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives one thing Washington did in Week 11 that it must do more of.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also reminds us just how good Terry McLaurin has been this season.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how the Dallas game will be different than the first matchup in Week 7.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives some insight on Chase Young improving. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock sees signs of improvement from Antonio Gibson as a running back. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also breaks down Alex Smith's efficient performance against the Bengals. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge explains how Washington is preparing for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips previews the matchup between Washington and the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the implications of Washington's win over the Bengals.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras explains how each team can still win the NFC East.
