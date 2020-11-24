News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 11/24: Young Playmakers Continue To Shine

Nov 24, 2020 at 10:25 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Running back Antonio Gibson breaks a tackle during the Washington Football Team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 22, 2020 (Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: Week 11 - Washington vs. Bengals

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photos courtesy of Alexander Jonesi/NFL, Elijah Walter Griffin Sr/Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter gives his perspective on Alex Smith getting his first win since his injury.

-- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga writes about how Washington competing for the division title plays into the larger rebuild.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier breaks down the somehow competitive NFC East race.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen gives four takeaways from Washington's win over the Bengals.

-- The Washington Post's Scott Allen also dives into the good and the bad against Cincinnati.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Alex Smith's calming influence gives Washington hope in NFC East

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay provides some context on the NFC East race for the division title.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay also writes how one crazy Alex Smith stat reveals less is more for Washington to win.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives one thing Washington did in Week 11 that it must do more of.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also reminds us just how good Terry McLaurin has been this season.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how the Dallas game will be different than the first matchup in Week 7.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives some insight on Chase Young improving. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock sees signs of improvement from Antonio Gibson as a running back. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock also breaks down Alex Smith's efficient performance against the Bengals. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge explains how Washington is preparing for a Thanksgiving matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. (Subscription)

-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips previews the matchup between Washington and the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about the implications of Washington's win over the Bengals.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras explains how each team can still win the NFC East.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- President's Weekly Brief: This Is The Way

-- With Win Over Bengals And Eagles' Loss, NFC East Suddenly Breaking Washington's Way

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Bengals, Week 11

-- Washington-Bengals Monday Stats Pack

-- Fewer Snaps, Same Production For Ryan Kerrigan

-- 5 Takeaways From Washington's 20-9 Victory Over The Bengals

-- Game Balls: 3 Standout Players in Washington's 20-9 Win Over The Bengals

-- Notes & Quotes: Washington Tames The Bengals

-- WFT Daily: Stayin' Alive (On Third Down)

-- WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

-- Assessing Washington's Free Agent Signings

-- A Pro Bowl Season Is Brewing For Terry McLaurin

-- 3 Reasons For Washington's Slow Starts This Season

