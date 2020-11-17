WFT Daily: Young WRs Come Alive With Smith At QB

QUICK HITS:

-- Washington player tests positive for COVID-19: For the first time since late July, a Washington player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Tuesday morning. As a result of the positive test, Washington has entered NFL's intensive protocols, which means all meetings this week will be conducted virtually and that the Inova Sports Performance Center will only be open to staff with limited access granted to the players. Washington hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

"We will continue to work closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer and follow the league's guidance," the team stated in a press release. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff is our number one priority."

-- Montez Sweat ranked as top edge rusher for Week 10: Defensive end Montez Sweat only made one tackle in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but according to Pro Football Focus, he played quiet well in 38 snaps. PFF gave Sweat an overall grade of 90.0, the highest among pass-rushers in Week 10.

For the season, Sweat leads Washington with 5.0 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.