Wake Up Washington 11/17: A Moment Of Reflection Before Bengals Week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Zack Silver/NFL and Troy Anderson/NFL)
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Washington Football Team not allowing fans in FedExField against the Cincinnati Bengals.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Ron Rivera saying Alex Smith could "possibly" be a long term answer at quarterback.
-- The Washington's Post Nicki Jhabvala recaps Washington's 30-27 loss to the Lions.
-- The Washington's Post Sam Fortier writes about Chase Young taking ownership of "rookie mistake" that set up Detroit's game-winner.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Ron Rivera believes Alex Smith is back as a player.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler takes a look at Chris Cooley's opinion on Dustin Hopkins.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Washington has fared against Heisman winners.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Weyrich reports that Ron Rivera values Alex Smith's ability to distribute the ball to young players.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown writes that Ron Rivera believes Joe Burrow is "the real deal."
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock dives into the big plays Washington's defense allowed Sunday.(Subscription)
-- The Richmond Times Dispatch's Michael Phillips contemplates Washington's future. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Thom Loverro writes about what Alex Smith's inspiring comeback means for his opponents.
-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes about Alex Smith's fight is helping a young team grow.
