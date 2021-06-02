OTA Notebook Week 2: Competition From Top To Bottom

_The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect the opinion of the team. _

The Washington Football Team is rolling into Week 2 of OTAs, and just like last week, head coach Ron Rivera is happy with what he saw from his players.

"I really love their attentiveness, their recall was very good," Rivera said after practice. "Tuesday was a little sluggish coming off the four-day weekend, but they finished strong. And then today, they started fast and the finished fast. I had to tone them down a little bit. They were getting a little excited, but it's good to see them competitive."

Here are some observations from Wednesday's practice.

-- Montez Sweat was on the field after being absent for last week's voluntary workouts, and he looked exactly like what people have come to expect from the third-year pro. He was quick, strong and dominant during team drills, albeit still in the toned down setting of practice. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio expects Sweat, Chase Young and the rest of the defensive line to take another step this season, saying that they are always looking to sharpen the tools in their toolbox.