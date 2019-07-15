2019 Redskins in Richmond: Running Backs

Peterson rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns last season while the Redskins leaned on their run game. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the eighth time in his career, becoming the oldest Redskin to reach that milestone since John Riggins in 1984.

Peterson's goals in his 13th NFL season are to win the starting job and rush for 2,000 yards, a feat he accomplished during his MVP season in 2012. Coach Jay Gruden hopes the 34-year-old will be more familiar with the Redskins' system after playing in it for a year.

"No doubt he is comfortable, and he's in great shape again," Gruden said during minicamp. "The big thing is that he looks even healthier, which is important. Last year, towards the end, he was playing with quite a few different nagging-type injuries and he fought through, which he always will."

Jordan expects Peterson to split carries with Guice, who ran for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns over three years at LSU. He impressed coaches last offseason before his injury but is reportedly questionable for the start of training camp.