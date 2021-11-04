Rivera reflects on changes, team mindset at mid-season break

As for the defense -- well, there's a lot of room for improvement. Expected to be among the NFL's top units heading into 2021, Washington currently ranks 27th in both yards and points allowed, and its biggest stars have been struggling. One of them, defensive end Montez Sweat, suffered a jaw fracture against the Broncos that will keep him out for several weeks. His fellow edge rusher, 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year Chase Young, has just 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

"We would like to see a little bit more from those guys," Rivera said. "They need to stop pressing and trust their teammates. Sometimes when a guy tries to chip them, instead of running through the chip and blowing that guy up, you'll see them duck underneath or slip around and miss a chance to make a play. Sometimes Chase starts outside and plants his leg and cuts inside -- because he's trying to make a play -- and the quarterback gets flushed to the outside. If Chase stays outside, he has an easy sack, but instead he dives underneath."

Last Sunday, Young came up huge at the end of Washington's 17-10 defeat to the Broncos, forcing a Melvin Gordon fumble -- their second fumble of the three-play drive -- that linebacker David Mayo recovered at Denver's 24-yard-line with 21 seconds remaining.

"That's great," Rivera said, "but where were those plays earlier in the game? When they know you've got to take the ball away from them, and you still take it away from them…that's impressive, but where was that earlier? Why do we have to always put ourselves behind the 8-ball to play that hard? We should always be at that level."

It's yet another mystery Rivera will try to solve during the bye week and beyond, joining a long list that includes the still-struggling kicking game (new kicker Chris Blewitt, Rivera believes, needs to stop trying to drive the ball so hard, which is raising his release point).

Rivera is hopeful that a run of post-bye success during Washington's next four games -- against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders -- can keep hope alive heading into a five-game stretch against NFC East rivals (including a pair of clashes with the Cowboys) to close the regular season.

"If we can win three or more of those four," Rivera said, "those last five games become real, and we can control our own destiny."

That may seem far-fetched at the moment, but Rivera -- who went 12-4 in his third year with the Panthers, after a pair of losing seasons -- remains convinced that the long game will go Washington's way.