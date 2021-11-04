News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Rivera reflects on changes, team mindset at mid-season break

Nov 04, 2021 at 12:38 PM
Michael Silver

Contributor

silvercolumn

Midway through a season that has been equal parts confounding and exasperating, Ron Rivera is looking for a spark.

With a 2-6 record -- thanks to a pair of narrow victories -- and a 4 1/2-game deficit in the NFC East, Washington will need another dramatic November and December turnaround to harbor any hope of sniffing the postseason. While hardly counting on a repeat of 2020, when 2-7 became 7-9 and an unlikely division title, Rivera will spend the bye week searching for scenarios that might translate into a strong second half, as he ponders everything from a quarterback swap to a mentality shift that might spur a sudden revival of his once-mighty defense.

Everything is on the table, and while Rivera understands the frustration of fans who'd hoped for a continuation of Washington's late-2020 magic, he's thinking big picture, and his goals remain lofty.

 "Believe me, I didn't go into this with rose-colored glasses," said Rivera, who was hired after the 2019 season, Washington's 14th consecutive campaign without a playoff victory. "You win the division at 7-9, and people think you're there, but what it really means is you got hot at the right time and your division wasn't very strong. My goal is to transform this organization and build a winning culture, and you're not gonna do that by going 7-9 and winning the division."

PHOTOS: Washington vs. Denver, Week 8

The Washington Football Team traveled to play the Denver Broncos in Week 8 and fell to 2-6 after a 17-10 loss. Here are the top photos from Washington's final game before the bye week. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

20211031 Week 8 Broncos 028
1 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 029
2 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 036
3 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 048
4 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 049
5 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 060
6 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 061
7 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 071
8 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 077
9 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 080
10 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 082
11 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 087
12 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 091
13 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 096
14 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 102
15 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 107
16 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 114
17 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 116
18 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 119
19 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 126
20 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 127
21 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 129
22 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 136
23 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 140
24 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 141
25 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 144
26 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 147
27 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 149
28 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 152
29 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 154
30 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 157
31 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 160
32 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 162
33 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 163
34 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 164
35 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 166
36 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 168
37 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 171
38 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 175
39 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 177
40 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 181
41 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 185
42 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 187
43 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 189
44 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 190
45 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 193
46 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 195
47 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 198
48 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 200
49 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 203
50 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 205
51 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 206
52 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 212
53 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 219
54 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 221
55 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 227
56 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 228
57 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 230
58 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 236
59 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 238
60 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 241
61 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 243
62 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 247
63 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 253
64 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 255
65 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 260
66 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 262
67 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 267
68 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 268
69 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 270
70 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 275
71 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 277
72 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 279
73 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 281
74 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 284
75 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 291
76 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 293
77 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 295
78 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 303
79 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 308
80 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 310
81 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 311
82 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 320
83 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 323
84 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 325
85 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 334
86 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 336
87 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 341
88 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 342
89 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 345
90 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 346
91 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 350
92 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 352
93 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 354
94 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 358
95 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
20211031 Week 8 Broncos 361
96 / 96
Emilee Fails/Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While Rivera has seen signs of progress in 2021, it has not been reflected on the scoreboard; only the Lions, Texans, Dolphins and Jaguars have worse records than Washington after eight weeks, and the rival Dallas Cowboys (6-1) are running away with the NFC East.

The coach still believes in his team, and in his team-building process, but he's anxious to get some positive reinforcement.

"I know it's about winning -- and that's what we're working toward," Rivera said. "People want to see us win, and I get it. When you're not winning, it's hard to sit there and say, 'We're close.' But I have to look at it a different way. There are steps we've made that are positive, and if we keep taking steps we'll get to where we need to go."

The question is, can the process be jump-started? The obvious place to begin is to assess the quarterback position. Taylor Heinicke, a relative unknown before last December, has been the guy since Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in the second quarter of Washington's season-opening defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers (a setback that may well prove to be season-ending, pending an MRI next week).

Related Links

Heinicke has shined in some big moments, spurring dramatic victories over the New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons, and Washington has been a middle-of-the-pack offense in terms of production. Scoring, however, has been an issue: Washington is averaging just 19.5 points per game, tied for 24th in the NFL rankings, and has particularly struggled in the red zone.

"I love what he does," Rivera said of Heinicke. "The problem with Taylor is when he overthinks it, and tries to be too perfect. Look at the touchdown throw he made to DeAndre Carter against Denver, and the ball he threw to Adam Humphries against Green Bay that got picked off in the end zone (by Chandon Sullivan in the fourth quarter). It's basically the same route -- he's working it to the corner -- and if he throws that ball to Adam the same way as the one he throws to DeAndre, it's a touchdown. But he was trying to make the perfect throw, instead of just laying it out there where it's supposed to be."

Heinicke's backup, Kyle Allen, has been far from perfect when it comes to ball security. He fumbled 13 times and threw 16 interceptions while starting 12 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2019, and he had one of each in four starts for Washington last season. Allen, however, gave the team some juice when he entered the lineup in relief of Dwayne Haskins, completing 69% of his passes and compiling a 99.3 passer rating before going down with a season-ending ankle injury against the Giants last Nov. 8.

If the offense seems stale at any point during the second half of the season, it stands to reason that Rivera might be tempted to insert Allen as a change of pace. What Washington would lose in terms of mobility and anticipation might be offset by Allen's superior arm strength. Conversely, if Allen were to take over at quarterback and struggle, Heinicke could be called upon in relief, which would theoretically keep opponents off balance.

The simplest course of action, obviously, would be to maintain the status quo (with Heinicke at quarterback) and tighten things up. The impending return of injured players like tight end Logan Thomas, right guard Brandon Scherff, rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi, and rookie receiver Dyami Brown could obviously help, while Rivera sees increased roles for wideouts Dax Milne and Carter and running back Jaret Patterson.

As for the defense -- well, there's a lot of room for improvement. Expected to be among the NFL's top units heading into 2021, Washington currently ranks 27th in both yards and points allowed, and its biggest stars have been struggling. One of them, defensive end Montez Sweat, suffered a jaw fracture against the Broncos that will keep him out for several weeks. His fellow edge rusher, 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year Chase Young, has just 1.5 sacks and three tackles for loss.

"We would like to see a little bit more from those guys," Rivera said. "They need to stop pressing and trust their teammates. Sometimes when a guy tries to chip them, instead of running through the chip and blowing that guy up, you'll see them duck underneath or slip around and miss a chance to make a play. Sometimes Chase starts outside and plants his leg and cuts inside -- because he's trying to make a play -- and the quarterback gets flushed to the outside. If Chase stays outside, he has an easy sack, but instead he dives underneath."

Last Sunday, Young came up huge at the end of Washington's 17-10 defeat to the Broncos, forcing a Melvin Gordon fumble -- their second fumble of the three-play drive -- that linebacker David Mayo recovered at Denver's 24-yard-line with 21 seconds remaining.

"That's great," Rivera said, "but where were those plays earlier in the game? When they know you've got to take the ball away from them, and you still take it away from them…that's impressive, but where was that earlier? Why do we have to always put ourselves behind the 8-ball to play that hard? We should always be at that level."

It's yet another mystery Rivera will try to solve during the bye week and beyond, joining a long list that includes the still-struggling kicking game (new kicker Chris Blewitt, Rivera believes, needs to stop trying to drive the ball so hard, which is raising his release point).

Rivera is hopeful that a run of post-bye success during Washington's next four games -- against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders -- can keep hope alive heading into a five-game stretch against NFC East rivals (including a pair of clashes with the Cowboys) to close the regular season.

"If we can win three or more of those four," Rivera said, "those last five games become real, and we can control our own destiny."

That may seem far-fetched at the moment, but Rivera -- who went 12-4 in his third year with the Panthers, after a pair of losing seasons -- remains convinced that the long game will go Washington's way.

"My resolve hasn't waned, because this is something I've been through," he said. "I've seen the process play out, and I know that it works. It's unfortunate right now, because we still kind of hold ourselves back, more than anything else, by not paying enough attention to the details. But I do see improvement. We're getting there."

Related Content

news

Grunt work and a great deal of gratitude: A window into the life of Washington's quality control coaches

Michael Silver takes a deep dive into the lives of Washington's quality control coaches.
news

After Years Of Doubt and Dismissal, Taylor Heinicke Seizes His Spotlight Moment

Heinicke had his share of doubters. His gutsy performances are proving them wrong.
news

Rivera Wants To See More Maturity, Fewer Mistakes In Week 2

Ron Rivera felt upbeat about his team's performance against the Chargers, despite the loss. Twenty-four hours later, his mood changed.
news

Why Fitz? A Deep Dive Into Ron Rivera's Offseason Strategy

Plenty of football fans questioned Rivera for bringing in Fitzpatrick, but faith in the veteran's abilities, and a foundational philosophy, guided the decision.
news

From The Desk Of Michael Silver: The Power Of Ron Rivera

After four decades of getting to know Rivera, I've learned that you should never count him out.
Advertising