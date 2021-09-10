Top 10 Quotes: All In For Week 1

The Washington Football Team is set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2021 season. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
*Scott Turner on Charles Leno Jr. and Sam Cosmi: *"Yeah. Cosmi has been outstanding. He's gotten better and better every day from when he got here in the spring. I think everyone saw the athletic measurables and everything when he got drafted. He's a real tough guy. He doesn't say very much at all and he just puts the work in and he's reaping the benefits of that because he's getting better and I think he earned his teammates respect and trust by that. Now he's got to go play in the regular season, which is a big difference. But, we're excited about Sam and the way he's going. Then, [T Charles Leno Jr.] Big Leno, again, he's been great. A professional left tackle and just kind of stepped right in and fit in with the rest of the group."
Jack Del Rio on the Chargers offensive line:
"They did a really remarkable job of changing the whole complexion of their offensive line. What was a weakness last year, at least on the board, they've added some really good players. It was a credit to their moves in the offseason to attack an area of need. You got a talented young quarterback and you just surrounded him with a lot better protection and the ability to move people and run the ball. That's part of the challenge of what we've got to battle, but we recognize where they've significantly upgraded that offensive line."
Nate Kaczor on Troy Apke:
"The thing that he does well, he runs really well. He's a buildup speed. He had a legitimate time coming out of college. He does play fast. He's really a smart football player. He works in his preparation and he's productive. When you pick up the stat sheet after the game and most games he's been involved and he's a kind of a quiet unassuming, just very blue collar, which obviously translate to special teams play. So, I'd say the speed and the technique because he's smart and he prepares really helps him do well. And then just being competitive and around the football. Being productive, that's really just the icing on the cake."
Ron Rivera on what goes in to choosing team captains and if he puts a lot of stock into what the players ultimately decide:
"I put a lot of stock in what they decide. I trust those guys. They know who is who. What we did was last year, the four captains that finished the season for us were holdovers. And then we voted on four new ones. The players decided who they felt should be the other four and I was really pleased that there were a number of guys that got votes, which kind of shows you that the guys feel there's a lot of guys that can lead this team. So, I felt very good about their decisions. They're all good young men and they were the kind of guys that you want leading your team."
Ryan Fitzpatrick on Dyami Brown's readiness with Curtis Samuel easing back into play:
"He came in very polished. And we've talked about that just in terms of his approach in terms of how professional he is, the stuff that he learned, and how quickly he did it and then how he's able to carry it over to training camp. So that kind of stuff, I'm not worried about him at all going out there and making plays. He'll be a guy that's, whoever is in or out of the lineup, that's going to be a guy that's going to make a lot of plays for us this year. And I think [The University of] North Carolina [at Chapel Hill] missed him on their last game. I really do."
Ron Rivera on Chase Young and if he is looking forward to this week's matchup:
"We know he gets excited when he gets a chance to play against the Tom Brady's and the Ben Roethlisberger's of the world. He does, but this is one of those things that guys do look forward to. I believe Chase looks forward to every week. I do. I think he's excited about playing against certain guys, but I think every week he's excited to play."
*Scott Turner n what he has seen from Dyami Brown and Dax Milne: *"I expect them to go play and contribute. I think the way Terry said it is great because a lot of guys sometimes, and I'm not trying to talk down what the NFL is, it's very challenging obviously. But, some guys will come in and they make it bigger than it is, you know? It is a great challenge, but the best way to approach that to me is just jump right in it. Those are the kind of guys that have done it and they're playing football like they've been doing their whole life and they're competing and getting better. There is some acclimation, there's some good days and bad days, but that's pretty much the case with everybody, you know? Both those guys have really good skillsets and I think they'll be ready to go."
Jack Del Rio on why Herbert was good on third downs as a rookie:
"He's got some good receivers that get open. He's accurate and throws the ball. A guy like [WR] Keenan Allen, a tremendous football player, great route runner, very dependable, tough. I think having guys like that helps, but he's accurate, throws the ball well, makes good decisions. I thought they did a good job last year and obviously they changed systems. It'll change a little bit for him, but he still has a lot of the weapons that he used before. So anyway, we're preparing accordingly."
Ron Rivera on Jamin Davis:
"He seems very ready, but you know, again, he's still a work in progress. Just because we're starting the regular season, doesn't mean the rookies stop learning. I mean, Sam Cosmi is still learning, Benjamin St.-Juste is still learning, Dyami Brown is still learning. But they're ready to go. Their mental approach will be what's a little more important because we know they can do things physically, but it's about now handling the situation and getting ready to play and get on the football."
Ryan Fitzpatrick on what "Fitz-magic" means to him:
"It's just part of my journey, part of the, I guess, personality that's out there and I've had. I've had a lot of fun with it the last four or five years. But I just go out there and try to play. And my kids all have the option of what they want to put on the back of the jersey, Fitzpatrick, Daddy, and one of them did Fitz-magic this year. So, we've got some dads, some daddies and Fitzpatrick and some Fitz-magic."