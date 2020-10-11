News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 10/11: Kyle Allen Makes His Washington Debut

Oct 11, 2020 at 10:25 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews today's game against the Rams.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala chronicles Kyle Allen's journey to starting for Washington.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Ron Rivera's thoughts about Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Kyle Allen making his Washington debut.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at what impact Kyle Allen will have on Washington's offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives fans one number to know ahead of Washington's game against the Rams.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his perspective on Ryan Kerrigan's performance since Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about how Washington will allow close family members into FedExField.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Wyrich writes about how Fuller and teammates appreciated Rivera being 'forward' on the QB change.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks to a Hall of Famer about Washington's quarterback situation. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker previews Week 5. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras also gives his perspective on how Smith's return draws closer. (Subscription)

Related Links

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- 3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 5 Matchup Vs. The Rams

-- WFT Daily: How Terry McLaurin Can Build On A Dominant Start

-- Kyle Allen Is Well-Prepared To Lead Washington's Offense

-- WFT Daily: Assessing The Defense Through 4 Games

-- Washington Football Team Will Host Players' Families at Sunday's Game vs. Rams

-- Washington Football Team Vs. Los Angeles Rams Preview: Jared Goff Comes To FedExField

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Washington Dominates Rams In Playoffs

-- Alex Smith Named Backup, Takes Next Step Towards Returning To Game Action

-- 'I'm Always Ready': Kyle Allen Leans On Past Experiences To Prepare For Starting Role

-- Wake Up Washington 10/7: Kyle Allen Has Been Named The Week 5 Starting Quarterback

-- QB Kyle Allen To Start Sunday Vs. Rams

-- President's Weekly Brief: PSA – I Don't Make Roster Decisions

-- Washington's Offense Shows Progress By Relying On Its Playmakers

-- Washington Is Starting To Unlock Antonio Gibson's Full Potential

-- After 4 Games, The NFC East Is Wide Open

-- Ron Rivera Surprised With 'Coach's Corner' To Support His Battle With Cancer

-- The Best Is Yet To Come For Antonio Gandy-Golden

What's Trending In @WashingtonNFL Nation:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 10/10: Looking At Kyle Allen's Impact On The Offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/9: Ron Rivera Has Confidence In Alex Smith

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/8: Allen Gears Up For First Start

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/7: Kyle Allen Has Been Named The Week 5 Starting Quarterback

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/6: Evaluating Dwayne Haskins' Progress

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/5: Recapping The Ravens' Game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/4: The Team Is Back At FedExField For Week 4

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/3: It's Tim Settle's Time To Shine

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/2: Gearing Up For The Ravens

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Oct. 2 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 10/1: Looking Back At Dontrelle Inman's Journey To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Oct. 1 2020.
news

Wake Up Washington 9/30: Dwayne Haskins Is Focused On Improvement

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

Advertising