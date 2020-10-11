Wake Up Washington 10/11: Kyle Allen Makes His Washington Debut

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier previews today's game against the Rams.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala chronicles Kyle Allen's journey to starting for Washington.

-- ESPN's John Keim reports on Ron Rivera's thoughts about Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Kyle Allen making his Washington debut.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at what impact Kyle Allen will have on Washington's offense.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives fans one number to know ahead of Washington's game against the Rams.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his perspective on Ryan Kerrigan's performance since Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about how Washington will allow close family members into FedExField.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Matt Wyrich writes about how Fuller and teammates appreciated Rivera being 'forward' on the QB change.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig talks to a Hall of Famer about Washington's quarterback situation. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker previews Week 5. (Subscription)