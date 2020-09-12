Wake Up Washington 9/12: The Next Step In the Ron Rivera Era

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday Sept. 12, 2020.
-- The Washington Post's Jake Russell writes about Washington Football's uniform changes include tribute to Bobby Mitchell.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives a week one preview on the beginning of the Ron Rivera era.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that many believe Ron Rivera is well-equipped to handle Washington's challenges.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's discussions about what to do during the national anthem.
-- ESPN.com's staff gives its predictions for Week 1.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Dwayne Haskins will honor Davon McNeal with decal on the back of his helmet.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides insight into where an Eagles reporter believes Washington should attack Philadelphia in Week 1.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker breaks down Washington's position groups before their season opener. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic gives their predictions for Washington's season. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Andy Reid and Bill Belichick provide a road map for Ron Rivera in his second coaching stint.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras believes that Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s second season will be a challenge.
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Ryan Kerrigan Returns An Interception For A Touchdown In His NFL Debut
