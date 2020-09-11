Wake Up Washington 9/11: Gearing Up For The Season Opener

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that many believe Ron Rivera is well-equipped to handle Washington's challenges.
-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's discussions about what to do during the national anthem.
-- ESPN.com's staff gives its predictions for Week 1.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides insight into where an Eagles reporter believes Washington should attack Philadelphia in Week 1.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about what Ron Rivera said concerning protests.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on Jennifer King appearing in a video to kick off the NFL 2020 season.
-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his take on what he thinks is a successful start to Washington's 2020 season. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down the basics of Cover 3 defensive coverage. (Subscription)
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Mark Bullock look at whether the Eagles or Washington will be ready to play on Sunday. (Subscription)
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Andy Reid and Bill Belichick provide a road map for Ron Rivera in his second coaching stint.
-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras believes that Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s second season will be a challenge.
The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 10, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)
