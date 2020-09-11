News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 9/11: Gearing Up For The Season Opener

Sep 11, 2020 at 09:41 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Wake_Up091120

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that many believe Ron Rivera is well-equipped to handle Washington's challenges.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington's discussions about what to do during the national anthem.

-- ESPN.com's staff gives its predictions for Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides insight into where an Eagles reporter believes Washington should attack Philadelphia in Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about what Ron Rivera said concerning protests.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on Jennifer King appearing in a video to kick off the NFL 2020 season.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his take on what he thinks is a successful start to Washington's 2020 season. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Mark Bullock breaks down the basics of Cover 3 defensive coverage. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Mark Bullock look at whether the Eagles or Washington will be ready to play on Sunday. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Andy Reid and Bill Belichick provide a road map for Ron Rivera in his second coaching stint.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras believes that Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s second season will be a challenge.

PHOTOS: Eagles Practice Week 9/10

The Washington Football team held practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Sep. 10, 2020. (Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Washington Football Team Injury Report: Week 1 vs. Philadelphia

-- Washington Football Team Depth Chart

-- J.D. McKissic And Antonio Gibson Believe They 'Could Be A Problem' For Defenses

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Ryan Kerrigan Returns An Interception For A Touchdown In His NFL Debut

-- Washington Football Daily 9/10: Jack Del Rio Is Tired Of Hearing About His Defensive Line's Potential. He Wants To See Production.

-- A Closer Look At The Washington Football Team's 2020 Roster

-- Washington Football Team Releases Its Initial Depth Chart For The 2020 Season

-- Washington Football Daily 9/9: Ron Rivera Is Focused On Starting Strong In The NFC East

-- Washington Football Team Announces Captains For The 2020 Season

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Begins Its Season Against The Philadelphia Eagles

-- Inside The Curious Mind Of Rookie WR Antonio Gandy-Golden

-- PFF Predicts Kevin Pierre-Louis as Washington's Breakout Player for 2020 Season

-- Logan Thomas Wants To Be A Reliable Target For Dwayne Haskins

-- Washington Football Team Signs 3 Players to Its Practice Squad

-- Washington Football Team Signs 13 Players to It's Practice Squad

-- Washington Football Team Reduces Roster to 53 Players

-- 'He Deserves The Opportunity': Dwayne Haskins Named Starting Quarterback For Week 1

-- Washington Players Prepare For Life After Football By Pursuing Their MBAs

-- 5 Things We Learned During Washington Football Training Camp

-- The Walk-On: How Cole Holcomb Became One Of The Most Productive Young Linebackers.

-- Washington Football Team to Rename Streets at FedExField and Inova Sports Performance Center After Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs

Advertising