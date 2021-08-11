Wake Up Washington: Improbable NFL Journeys

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala gives her observations from practice as Washington prepares for its first preseason game.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes about Jaret Patterson's fight to earn a roster spot.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Washington's preseason games being a test for the quarterbacks.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at Chase Young and Montez Sweat's goals for their career.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives three players to watch during Washington's game against New England.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Logan Thomas being a mentor to Sammis Reyes and John Bates.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Ron Rivera looking forward to coaching against Bill Belichick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Kevin Brown looks at how Sam Cosmi sees himself during his rookie season.