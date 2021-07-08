News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington: More Training Camp Predictions

Jul 08, 2021 at 10:05 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW070821

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 8, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives 10 predictions ahead of Washington's training camp.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at if Jonathan Allen is listed among the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Paputo gives his opinion on which of Washington's games are the most important.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Paputo also gives his takes on Taylor Heinicke.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about Antonio Gibson wanting 1,000 yards.

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Meet The FANs: VaLorie Fogle Wants To Serve Up Diverse Cuisines At FedExField

-- Position Breakdown: Higher Expectations For The Defensive Line

-- Making The Leap: Antonio Gibson Has Eyes On 1,000 Yards

-- Position Breakdown: Washington's Running Backs Taking The Next Step

-- Terrell: Cam Sims Was 'The Glue' Of The Receiver Group

-- #PickSix: Rookie Impacts And Wide Receiver Roles

-- NFL Kicks Off 'Fan Of The Year' Program

-- Patience Paid Off For Jamin Davis

-- Everything Pete Hoener Looks For In Backup Tight Ends

-- Doug Williams, Larry Brown Receive Hall Of Fame Inductions

-- The Game Has Slowed Down For Saahdiq Charles

-- The Key Ingredient To Growth On The Defensive Line

-- The Biggest Reason Will Blackmon Loves Jamin Davis

-- #PickSix: Submit Your Questions To The Washingtonfootball.com staff

-- Charles Leno's Adorable Story Of Finding Out About His Second Daughter

-- A Year Of B.E.N.: A Foundation For The Future

-- The Makings Of A Well-Rounded TE Group

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington: William Jackson III, The Deep-Sea Angler

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: The Importance Of Cam Sims

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Reasons For Excitement In 2021

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, July 2, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At Ryan Fitzpatrick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, July 1, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Beard Bonding With Ryan Fitzpatrick And Doug Williams

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Terry McLaurin Honored By Reese's Senior Bowl

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, June 28, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: High Hopes For Antonio Gibson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 24, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: All Eyes On Benjamin St-Juste

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Answering Offseason Questions

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: Taking A Look At Offseason Moves

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, June 18, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Wake Up Washington: More Success On The Horizon

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 17, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising