Wake Up Washington 2/11: Taylor Heinicke Reflects On An Unforgettable Past Few Months

Feb 11, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Kyle Stackpole

The Washington Football Team re-signed quarterback Taylor Heinicke to a two-year contract on Feb. 10, 2021. (Washington Football Team)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about quarterback Taylor Heinicke signing a two-year contract to return to Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also dives into the relationship between Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney.

-- The Washington Post's Ovetta Wiggins writes about Chase Young backing Maryland police reform efforts.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke coming back to Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington signing Taylor Heinicke.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey analyzes what the signing of Taylor Heinicke means for Washington's quarterback situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at how Taylor Heinicke earned the respect of his teammates so quickly.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Taylor Heinicke always wanted to return to Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about how Taylor Heinicke is going to celebrate his new deal.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also blogs about Terry McLaurin gifting a signed jersey to cornerback Darius Slay.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Ronald Darby wanting to be back in Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also looks at how impending free agent linebacker Lavonte David would fit with Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about what's next after re-signing Taylor Heinicke.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Taylor Heinicke's big playoff moment leading to job security in Washington.

-- The Athletic's Dane Brugler presents his latest mock draft. (Subscription)

