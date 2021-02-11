Wake Up Washington 2/11: Taylor Heinicke Reflects On An Unforgettable Past Few Months

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about quarterback Taylor Heinicke signing a two-year contract to return to Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also dives into the relationship between Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney.
-- The Washington Post's Ovetta Wiggins writes about Chase Young backing Maryland police reform efforts.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Taylor Heinicke coming back to Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about Washington signing Taylor Heinicke.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey analyzes what the signing of Taylor Heinicke means for Washington's quarterback situation.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at how Taylor Heinicke earned the respect of his teammates so quickly.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about why Taylor Heinicke always wanted to return to Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about how Taylor Heinicke is going to celebrate his new deal.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also blogs about Terry McLaurin gifting a signed jersey to cornerback Darius Slay.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler writes about Ronald Darby wanting to be back in Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also looks at how impending free agent linebacker Lavonte David would fit with Washington.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes about what's next after re-signing Taylor Heinicke.
-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Taylor Heinicke's big playoff moment leading to job security in Washington.
-- The Athletic's Dane Brugler presents his latest mock draft. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:
-- Washington Promotes Jim Hostler To Senior Offensive Assistant, Drew Terrell To Wide Receivers Coach
-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History