Wake Up Washington 12/12: Coaches Express Confidence In Barber, McKissic

Dec 12, 2020 at 06:00 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Running back J.D. McKissic during Washington Football Team practice.

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

PHOTOS: 49ers Practice Week 12/11

The Washington Football team held practice at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Dec. 11, 2020. (Photos courtesy of Elijah Walter Griffin Sr./Washington Football Team and Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how Washington will not allow fans at home games for rest of 2020.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes about the progress Washington has made under Ron Rivera.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera teaching his players a valuable lesson before Thursday's practice.

-- The Washington Post's Thomas Boswell writes that Ron Rivera and Alex Smith never quit. Now their team won't, either.

-- ESPN's John Keim shows how a support team, Taco Bell and trust helped Ron Rivera face cancer without missing a game.

-- ESPN's John Keim also reports on Antonio Gibson being ruled out for the 49ers game.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about how Washington plans to avoid a post-Steelers hangover.

-- NBC Sports Washington's staff reports on Brian Baldinger's scouting report on Kamren Curl.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes that Mike Shanahan sees Alex Smith as his favorite to win Comeback Player of the Year.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey gives his take on if Washington is on the verge of another playoff run.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay reports on why Chris Cooley "wouldn't be surprised" if Washington wins playoff games.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig, Mark Bullock and Zac Boyer look at what Washington should do with Brandon Scherff. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker also delves into the story behind James Smith-Williams' cause for My Cause, My Cleats. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker writes about Washington staying in the NFC East race with historic win over the Steelers. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras reports on Jonathan Allen being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- WFT Daily: Montez Sweat Has Gone From Disruptive To Dominant

-- Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. 49ers, Week 14

-- Wake Up Washington 12/11: Turning The Page To San Francisco

-- WFT Daily: Inside Washington's Contingency Plan At Running Back

-- Jonathan Allen Named Washington Football Team's Nominee for Walter Payton Man Of The Year Award Presented By Nationwide

-- How Washington Became NFL's Best Run Defense During Winning Streak

-- My Cause, My Cleats: Stories Behind The Causes

-- NFC East Roundup: A Crucial Week For The Division

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Mark Moseley Kicks Washington To The Super Bowl

-- How Washington Has Become NFL's Best Run Defense During Winning Streak

-- WFT Daily: Dustin Hopkins Has Found His Footing At The Perfect Time

-- NFC Playoff Picture: Washington Enters Wild Card Race

-- WFT Daily: Rivera Secures Statement Win 1 Year After Starting Hiring Process

-- Snap Counts: Washington-Steelers, Week 13

-- Washington-Steelers Tuesday Stats Pack

-- Wake Up Washington 12/8: Making A Statement

-- 5 Takeaways: How Washington Handed the Steelers Their First Defeat

-- Game Balls: 3 Standouts From Washington's 23-17 Upset Over The Pittsburgh Steelers

-- Instant Analysis: Washington Robs Steelers Of Potential Perfect Season

-- Unlikely Cast Powers Washington Past Steelers

