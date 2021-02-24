News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 2/24: Reflecting On Bobby Mitchell's Lasting Legacy

Feb 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

In this July 30, 1983, file photo, former Washington halfback and wide receiver Bobby Mitchell poses with his bronze bust after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in ceremonies in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Gus Chan, File)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala analyzes Ron Rivera's approach during his first year in Washington.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on Brandon Scherff's future.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala team up to talk to analysts about Washington's QB situation.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives out his pre-free agency roster grades for the wide receiver position.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey gives an evaluation on Ronald Darby.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler highlights Doug Williams and Martin Mayhew looking back on Bobby Mitchell's legacy.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also takes a look at some of Washington's more impactful players.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Arif Hasan look through the latest mock draft buzz. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Doug Williams And Jason Campbell Have Seen Progress For African American QBs, But There's Still Work To Be Done

-- FanDuel, Washington Football Team Announce $1 Million Contribution to United Negro College Fund

-- Washington Football Charitable Foundation Partners With EverFi, Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Washington To Implement African American History Program

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Daniel Jeremiah Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Linebacker

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Defensive End

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Jason Wright Becomes First African American Team President In NFL History

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness

-- What Chris Polian Adds To Washington's Revamped Front Office

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Defensive Tackle

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Offensive Line

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Mel Kiper Jr. Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Doug Williams Becomes The First African American Quarterback To Play In And Win A Super Bowl

-- Taylor Heinicke Wants To Mix Mobility With Durability In His Next Opportunity

-- Washington 2021 Position Reset: Wide Receiver

-- How Drew Terrell Plans On Developing Washington's Wide Receiver Corps

-- 'What If We Had Both?': Inside The Hiring Process Of Martin Mayhew And Marty Hurney

-- Rewarding Moments In Washington History: Bobby Mitchell Becomes First African American Player In Franchise History

-- Washington Football Team Celebrates Black History Month

