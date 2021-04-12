News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/12: More And More Mock Drafts

Apr 12, 2021 at 09:41 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW041221
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera greeting wide receiver Cam Sims (89) before the start of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 12, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about decisions Washington faces ahead of the draft.

-- ESPN's John Keim shares what position could be a priority for Washington in the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler gives fans a mock draft simulator for Washington's draft picks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes about Washington's draft plans.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux shares a major reason why Jackson III chose Washington.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker looks at the past history of Washington's executives in the draft. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's staff looks at some of Washington's draft needs. (Subscription)

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Be A Part Of What's Next

-- Doug Williams Hopes First HBCU Combine Will Provide More Prospects With NFL Opportunities

-- How The Strategic Patience Of Washington's Front Office Provided Flexibility For The Draft

-- The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs

-- President's Brief: A Network Of Our Fans, By Our Fans, For Our Fans

-- Washington 2021 Mock Draft Madness 8.0

-- All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense

-- Washington Hires Natalia Dorantes As Coordinator Of Football Programs

-- Washington's Newcomers Can't Wait To Play For Ron Rivera

-- The Evolution Of Antonio Gibson

-- Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who Pro Football Focus Has Washington Taking In The First Round

-- 5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

-- Pro Day Watch 4.0: Kyle Pitts Headlines Next Group Of Prospects To Participate In New Combine Format

-- What To Know About The NFL's 17-Game Schedule For 2021

-- President's Brief: Rebrand Edition -- Setting The Record Straight

-- Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Picks Have Been Finalized

Related Links

SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTLIGHT

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington 4/9: Decisions Ahead Of The Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 9, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/8: Three Weeks Until Draft Night

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/7: Welcome To The DMV, Natalia

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/6: How To Become A Fan Ambassador

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/5: Looking Ahead To The Draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, April 5, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/2: All The Updates From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, April 2, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 4/1: Remembering Sean Taylor On His Birthday

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 1, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/31: Bring On The Buffalo Bills

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/30: Get To Know Adam Humphries

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/29: What Darryl Roberts Will Bring To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, March 29, 2021.
news

Wake Up Washington 3/26: What Adam Humphries Will Bring To Washington

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, March 26, 2021.
Advertising