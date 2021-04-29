News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 4/29: It's Finally Draft Day

Apr 29, 2021 at 09:31 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives you everything you need to know ahead of the first round.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also writes that Washington has plenty of options in the first round.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports that Washington brings back Ereck Flowers via trade with the Dolphins.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also talks to five analysts about what Washington should do with the first-round pick.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Washington might be tempted to draft a defensive player.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux gives one player to watch in the first round.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about what analysts think Washington should do in the first round.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey looks at why Taylor Heinicke describes Curtis Samuel as an "astonishing player."

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras gives his opinion on what Washington can do to earn an impressive draft.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker gives her bold takes for Washington in the first round. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig gives one last mock draft before Washington picks in the first round. (Subscription)

