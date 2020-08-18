Practice Notes 8/18: Washington Holds Its First Padded Practice Of Training Camp 

DEFENSE:

-- Rivera said he was "very pleased" with what he saw from Montez Sweat and Chase Young. Rivera also likes what he has seen from Ryan Kerrigan as he transitions to putting his hand on the ground all the time. The first-team defensive line consisted of Kerrigan, Sweat, Matt Ioannidis and Jonathan Allen with Young, Daron Payne and Tim Settle rotating in. Ioannidis and Payne both batted down passes at the line of scrimmage while Sweat broke up a screen play. Both Sweat and Young excelled in their 1-on-1 matchups.

-- Washington began the 11-on-11 sessions in its nickel defense with Jon Bostic and Kevin Pierre-Louis as the starting linebackers. Rivera highlighted Pierre-Louis during an interview with Kevin Sheehan last week, saying that he has been "as advertised" in terms of his explosiveness and being around the ball to make plays. Still, do not expect the starting linebackers to be the same throughout training camp. "You're definitely going to see a different group of linebackers, that's for sure," Rivera said.

-- The starting cornerbacks in the nickel defense were Jimmy Moreland and Ronald Darby on the outside and Kendall Fuller in the slot. Darby broke up two passes during the session, including against McLaurin on a throw from Haskins during team drills.

-- The starting safeties were Landon Collins (strong) and Troy Apke (free). Rivera praised Apke for his athleticism, intelligence and "sharp movements" on the field and also emphasized trying to find the right combination of players, so the rotation could change as training camp progresses. Collins said he has been paired with Apke, Sean Davis and Deshazor Everett during training camp.