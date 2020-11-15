Wake Up Washington 11/15: Previewing Washington's Week 10 Matchup

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier stresses the importance of the running backs for Washington's offense.
-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier also previews Washington's Week 10 matchup.
-- ESPN's staff previews Washington's Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
-- ESPN's John Keim writes that for Washington Football Team QB Alex Smith, returning to the lineup is just another comeback.
-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his perspective on stats that matter for Washington against the Lions.
-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux highlights the matchup between Terry McLaurin and Jeff Okudah.
-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker dives into Alex Smith making his first start in two seasons. (Subscription)
Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com: