Wake Up Washington 3/30: Get To Know Adam Humphries

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Washington signing cornerback Darryl Roberts.

-- The Washignton Posts Sam Fortier analyzes how Curtis Samuel fits into Washigton's offense.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes that Curtis Samuel fulfills Washington's need for speed.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey recounts Adam Humphries' perspective of a lateral play involving him and Fitzpatrick with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also looks at how free agency affects Washington's draft needs.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about Adam Humphries' memories of watching Ron Rivera's Carolina Panthers in training camp as a kid.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay writes that Washington still has the ability to make more moves in free agency.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Martin Martin Mayhew believing Logan Thomas still has more potential to unlock.

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes about Ryan Fitzpatrick telling Adam Humphries, "Let's run it back."