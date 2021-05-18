News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 5/18: Ryan Kerrigan Leaves A Lasting Impact In Washington

May 18, 2021 at 09:45 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about Ron Rivera's thoughts on competition at the wide receiver position.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ryan Kerrigan signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ryan Kerrigan being a model of consistency.

-- ESPN's John Keim also reports on Ryan Kerrigan signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Sammis Reyes having the right attitude for a long journey.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at Chase Young and Jonathan Allen reacting to Ryan Kerrigan leaving Washington.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey reports on Ryan Kerrigan remaining in the NFC East.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Ryan Kerrigan's time in Washington. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig and Zac Boyer report on Washington reconstructing FedExField's grass surface. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matt Paras writes that Washington's rookie class brings experience, but still has a lot to learn. (Subscription)

