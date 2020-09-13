Wake Up Washington 9/13: The 2020 Season Has Arrived

-- The Washington Post's Jake Russell writes about Washington Football's uniform changes include tribute to Bobby Mitchell.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives a week one preview on the beginning of the Ron Rivera era.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that many believe Ron Rivera is well-equipped to handle Washington's challenges.

-- ESPN.com's staff gives its predictions for Week 1.

-- ESPN's John Keim provides a timeline of Alex Smith's remarkable comeback.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about how Dwayne Haskins will honor Davon McNeal with decal on the back of his helmet.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides insight into where an Eagles reporter believes Washington should attack Philadelphia in Week 1.

-- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay looks at Washington's 2020 outlook and beyond.

-- The Athletic's Rhiannon Walker breaks down Washington's position groups before their season opener. (Subscription)

-- The Athletic gives their predictions for Washington's season. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras writes that Andy Reid and Bill Belichick provide a road map for Ron Rivera in his second coaching stint.