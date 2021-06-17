Wake Up Washington: More Success On The Horizon

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, June 17, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team, presented by Death Wish Coffee.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler gives his opinion on how much Ryan Fitzpatrick has to prove this year.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey explains why he believes Washington can have more success in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports that Nate Burleson wants Chase Young to be on the Madden 22 cover.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler looks at another version of the 2020 NFL Draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ryan Homler also writes about Darrell Green's take on Washington's search for a new identity.

-- Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus writes about how Washington has a chance to make NFL History with Chase Young and Jamin Davis.

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher gives his take on some questions about Washington's roster.