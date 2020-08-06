Training Camp Daily 8/6: WRs Coach Jim Hostler Is Excited To Work With Antonio Gandy-Golden

THE LATEST

Wide receivers coach Jim Hostler has no idea how the position group is going to shake out, but he already knows that rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden is a uniquely talented player.

"He is a big body. He has range and is long. He has ball skills," Hostler told local media Thursday afternoon. "He can play fast with bodies around him because he is strong. That is why we liked him when he was coming out [of the draft]."

A fourth-round pick out of Liberty, Gandy-Golden led the Flames with at least 1,000 receiving yards in his junior and senior seasons. His 1,396 receiving yards were fourth-best in the NCAA, and he averaged 17.7 yards per reception. There were some who questioned whether his 4.6 speed was good enough for the professional ranks, but that was never a concern for Hostler.

"He plays faster than his time. Everyone looks at his time from a 40-yard dash. We pay no attention to that it is all about how fast you are on the field. He is side-by-side with a guy that runs a 4.3 or 4.4. If he is 15-yards in a route running the same speed, it doesn't matter what he is timed in."

With his size, length and ability to catch contested passes, Hostler said Gandy-Golden is the type of player they were looking for.