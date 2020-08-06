News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 05:51 PM

Training Camp Daily 8/6: WRs Coach Jim Hostler Is Excited To Work With Antonio Gandy-Golden

Zach Selby

Staff Writer

AGG_Daily

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Stay up to date with "Training Camp Daily," which comes out every weekday at 5 p.m. ET.

Also be sure to check out "Washington Football Training Camp Live 2020" every weekday from 9-9:45 a.m. and "Training Camp Happy Hour" from 2-2:30 p.m. Both shows will be streamed on all of the team's social media platforms.

THE LATEST

Wide receivers coach Jim Hostler has no idea how the position group is going to shake out, but he already knows that rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden is a uniquely talented player.

"He is a big body. He has range and is long. He has ball skills," Hostler told local media Thursday afternoon. "He can play fast with bodies around him because he is strong. That is why we liked him when he was coming out [of the draft]."

A fourth-round pick out of Liberty, Gandy-Golden led the Flames with at least 1,000 receiving yards in his junior and senior seasons. His 1,396 receiving yards were fourth-best in the NCAA, and he averaged 17.7 yards per reception. There were some who questioned whether his 4.6 speed was good enough for the professional ranks, but that was never a concern for Hostler.

"He plays faster than his time. Everyone looks at his time from a 40-yard dash. We pay no attention to that it is all about how fast you are on the field. He is side-by-side with a guy that runs a 4.3 or 4.4. If he is 15-yards in a route running the same speed, it doesn't matter what he is timed in."

With his size, length and ability to catch contested passes, Hostler said Gandy-Golden is the type of player they were looking for.

"The bigger you are, the farther down the field you are, the more of a target you are to throw the ball to. Bigger players have had success in this system down the field. Big targets, you can throw the ball up and they can go get it."

QUICK HITS

Hostler wants to see more out of Terry McLaurin: Hostler made it clear that Terry McLaurin will be their No.1 receiver moving forward, but he wants to see McLaurin grow in the new challenge. He wants McLaurin to expand his route tree and be more comfortable with moving around the field. "For him to keep growing, the ability for him to move around, expand his route tree, challenge defenders inside and out," he said, "that is where the growth is going to happen and that is where he needs to grow."

Hostler wants to structure his practices around competing: There are plenty of receivers outside of McLaurin who are trying to earn starting jobs. Since Hostler doesn't know which receivers will emerge at the end of training camp, he wants to build his practices around finding an answer to that question. "Repetitions, the ability for guys to show what they can do and how we can expose them either good or bad," Hostler said. "We just go from there with communication from the head coach, personnel people on down to [Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner] and me of deciding who the best players are going to be moving forward and how our depth fills in behind them."

Opt out deadline has come to a close: The time for players to decide whether to opt out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns officially passed at 4 p.m. today. There were 67 players from 29 teams who elected to collect either a $350,000 or $150,000 stipend for the season, including Washington's Caleb Brantley and Josh Harvey-Clemons.

Related Links

PHOTOS: Washington Football Team 2020 Training Camp, Day 9

The Washington Football team conducts training camp at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, on Aug. 6, 2020.

training_camp_leadDay9
1 / 45
P8062499
2 / 45
P8062521
3 / 45
P8061595
4 / 45
P8062259
5 / 45
P8062504
6 / 45
P8062197
7 / 45
P8062136
8 / 45
P8062151
9 / 45
P8062170
10 / 45
P8062018
11 / 45
P8061763
12 / 45
P8062036
13 / 45
P8061690
14 / 45
P8061736
15 / 45
P8061725
16 / 45
P8061677
17 / 45
P8061506
18 / 45
P8061446
19 / 45
P8061399
20 / 45
P8061379
21 / 45
P8061322
22 / 45
P8061161
23 / 45
P8061372
24 / 45
P8061300
25 / 45
P8061142
26 / 45
P8061095
27 / 45
P8061054
28 / 45
P8061049
29 / 45
P8061084
30 / 45
P8060935
31 / 45
P8060791
32 / 45
P8060769
33 / 45
P8060775
34 / 45
P8060749
35 / 45
P8060641
36 / 45
P8060584
37 / 45
P8060702
38 / 45
P8060440
39 / 45
P8060089
40 / 45
P8060446
41 / 45
P8060123
42 / 45
P8060063
43 / 45
P8060081
44 / 45
P8060137
45 / 45

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Check Out What's On WashingtonFootball.com:

-- Reuben Foster Is Taking Positive Steps Toward An Eventual Return

-- RBs Coach Randy Jordan Has A Plan For Managing Washington's Talented Running Back Group

-- Washington Football Unveils Unfiltered Multimedia Experience for 2020 Season

-- Chris Harris Explains Why He's Excited To Work With Washington's Cornerbacks

-- 'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

-- Opponent Outlook: Washington Travels To Arizona For A Week 2 Showdown With The Cardinals

-- Analyzing Washington's Biggest Position Battles During Training Camp

-- 'The Best Player You've Ever Trained': Inside Chase Young's Unprecedented Offseason

-- Numbers To Know: Washington's Youth, Competition At Wide Receiver And Roster Spot Battles

Washington Media Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 7

  • TBD: T Morgan Moses
  • TBD: DT Matt Ioannidis

Related Content

Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington
news

Training Camp Daily 8/5: Brandon Scherff Wants To Finish His Career In Washington

The Pro Bowl guard does not have a long-term contract yet, but he's made it clear that he wants to remain with the team that drafted him in 2015.
'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith
news

'He's Looked Good': Ron Rivera Likes What He Has Seen From Alex Smith

Rivera said he has been 'pleasantly surprised' with how far along Smith is.
Training Camp Daily 8/4: Here's What Dontrelle Inman Adds To Washington's Receiving Corps
news

Training Camp Daily 8/4: Here's What Dontrelle Inman Adds To Washington's Receiving Corps

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.
Washington Football Team Signs WR Dontrelle Inman
news

Washington Football Team Signs WR Dontrelle Inman

The team announced the following roster move Tuesday morning.
Training Camp Daily 8/3: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period
news

Training Camp Daily 8/3: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.
Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season
news

Ziggy Hood Named Washington's Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship Recipient For 2020 Season

Hood, who played for Washington from 2016-18, will primarily work with the strength and conditioning staff during training camp.
'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'
news

'The Best Player You've Ever Trained'

Chase Young has been trying to validate that claim to his personal trainer, Martin Gibson, since high school. It's brought him to the doorstep of the NFL as one of the best defensive prospects in recent memory.
QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins
news

QBs Coach Ken Zampese Lays Out His Plans For Dwayne Haskins

Zampese was pleased with the work Haskins put in this offseason. Here's what he wants the young quarterback to accomplish next.
'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field
news

'It's Good To Get Back': Washington Players Are Excited And Anxious To Reunite On The Field

Training camp has begun, and players are excited to see their teammates after a virtual offseason.
Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual
news

Washington Football Team Reports For Training Camp, Which Will Be Much Different Than Usual

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in major changes across the league, including frequent testing and no preseason games.
RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019
news

RB Bryce Love Passes Physical, Will Return To The Field After Missing 2019

Love, a fourth-round pick last season, will be out on the field once the Washington Football Team starts practicing.

Advertising