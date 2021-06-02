News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Wake Up Washington 6/2: Dr. Barbara Roberts Brings An Emphasis On Mental Health

Jun 02, 2021 at 06:32 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

-- The Washington Post's Les Carpenter writes that Washington's offense could be more explosive this year.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on Washington hiring Dr. Barbara Roberts as its first full-time psychologist.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also writes that Ryan Fitzpatrick is focused on getting to know Washington's offense.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives his observations from the first day of OTAs.

-- ESPN's John Keim highlights Washington's ramped up offense that features speed, depth and big plays.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Khaleke Hudson getting an impressive interception during practice.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey lists five Washington players he thinks could get a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about Washington's new full-time psychologist.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens his notebook from Day 1 of OTAs. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Times' Matthew Paras provides some insight on Dr. Barbara Roberts joining Washington as its full-time psychologist.

PHOTOS: Washington OTAs 6/1

The Washington Football Team enters Week 2 of OTAs. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team)

